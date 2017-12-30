Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 1/3/18

The Warriors play their first game of 2018 when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at MavericksWednesday, January 35:30 p.m.American Airlines CenterDallas, TXWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

HAPPY NEW YEAR

The Warriors play their first game of 2018 when they travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks on Wednesday. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed in their first two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry returned from an 11-game absence and led all scorers with 38 points in Golden State’s 141-128 home win over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Full Recap