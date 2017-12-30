Curry Returns, Leads Dubs Over Grizzlies

After missing the previous 11 games due to an ankle injury, Stephen Curry returned to game action and looked as good as ever on Saturday night, leading Golden State to a 141-128 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Curry was absolutely sensational, leading all scorers with 38 points in addition to four rebounds and three assists. He was especially proficient from long range, as his 10 three-pointers in the contest were the most made by any NBA player in a single game this season. Klay Thompson added another 21 points and five treys, while Kevin Durant contributed 20 points and nine boards. With the victory, Golden State improves to 29-8 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM Points Points Curry - 38 Gasol - 27 Thompson - 21 Evans - 22 Durant - 20 Simmons - 17



Rebounds Rebounds West - 11 Green - 8 Pachulia - 8 Gasol - 6 Durant - 5 Davis - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 9 Evans - 9 Pachulia - 6 Chalmers - 4 Green / Thompson - 5 Harrison / Simmons - 3 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

THAT'S HOW YOU MAKE AN ENTRANCE

In case there was any doubt, it turns out the Warriors are a significantly better team when Stephen Curry is healthy. Golden State may have gone an impressive 9-2 in his absence, but there was clearly something missing, as the offense bogged down at times. That missing something returned on Saturday night against Memphis, and did so in a huge way, as Curry returned from his ankle injury to steal the show against the Grizzlies.

He was the best player on the court for nearly every second he was on it, putting forth an awe-inspiring performance for any athlete, much less one playing their first game in over three weeks. He scored seven points in the first quarter, 14 more in the second, and another 17 in the second half. His game-high 38 points came on only 17 shot attempts, as Curry made 3-of-4 two-pointers and shot an impressive 10-of-13 from the three-point line. He is the only player this season with 35 points entering the fourth quarter while playing fewer than 25 minutes, and one of only two players since 2000 to score at least 38 points in 27-or-fewer minutes. His 10 three-pointers on the night represent the most made by any NBA player in a single game this season, and give him nine career games with at least 10 treys, the most in NBA history.

Stephen Curry with the most 3s in a single NBA game this season #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/56oPZHQijI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 31, 2017

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

Curry played a big role in it, but the Warriors’ offense was firing on all cylinders all night. Golden State raced out of the gates, beginning the game on a 10-0 run on their way to a 40-38 lead at the end of the first quarter. They’d nearly replicate that offensive output in the second frame, as the Dubs would go into halftime holding a 78-67 advantage, matching their season-high point total for any half this season.

Golden State would put up another 38-point quarter in the third, before adding another 25 points in the fourth and final frame. The Warriors’ 141 points fell two shy of their most scored in a game this season, and also set the record for the most points scored in a single game against the Grizzlies in their franchise history.

UP NEXT

The Dubs’ win over the Grizzlies not only closed out their seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record, but also closed out their 2017 slate. The next time the Warriors take the court will be January 3, 2018 in Dallas against the Mavericks, in what will be the start of a three-game homestand.