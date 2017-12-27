Warriors’ Team Attack Too Much For Jazz

The Warriors outscored the Jazz by 24 points in the second half on their way to a 126-101 home win over Utah on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 21 points on 10 shot attempts, Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Patrick McCaw notched a season-high with 18 points in the victory. With the win, the Warriors improve their league-leading record to 28-7 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Durant - 21 Hood - 26 McCaw - 18 Favors / Mitchell - 17 Young / Thompson - 15 Sefolosha - 11



Rebounds Rebounds Bell - 13 Favors - 10 Green - 8 Sefolosha - 8 Durant / Iguodala - 6 Mitchell - 7



Assists Assists Green - 8 Ingles - 7 Bell / Iguodala - 7 Mitchell / Burks - 3 Durant - 4 O'Neale / Rubio - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

3RD QUARTER, AGAIN

Draymond Green accounted for both of Golden State’s two three-pointers in the first half, the last of which gave the Dubs a slim 48-47 advantage going into halftime that they would never relinquish. The Warriors would outscore Utah 12-3 over the opening three minutes of the second half to take their first double-digit lead of the night, and after a 9-0 Jazz burst in response, back-to-back three-pointers from Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant made it a multiple basket advantage for the duration of the contest. Things would begin to snowball on Utah from there, as a 9-0 Warriors run soon followed, and Golden State would go on to take a 90-69 lead at the end of three. In total, the Warriors outscored the Jazz 42-22 in the third frame. It was their eighth 40-point quarter of the season, and the fifth time this year Golden State outscored their opponent by at least 20 points in the third quarter.

Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant sink treys on back-to-back possessions #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/MhCtfWKmhX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 28, 2017

BENCH SCORING

The Warriors’ 126 points on Wednesday represented their highest scoring total in a game since scoring 133 in a win over Orlando back on December 1st, and their balanced team attack had very much to do with it. Patrick McCaw was assertive and always seemed to be around the ball, allowing him to notch a season-high in scoring with 18 points. The majority of that season-high came on two separate individual sequences, including one in which the second-year player accounted for seven points in 75 seconds late in the third quarter. In addition to McCaw, both Nick Yound and Omri Casspi scored in double figures off the bench.

KD'S BLOCK STREAK

Durant recorded another three blocks on Wednesday, pushing his league-leading total to 70 on the season. He’s now blocked multiple shots in a career-best streak of 10-straight games, the longest such streak by a Warrior since a 10-game stretch by Adonal Foyle from April 8 - November 6, 2005.

KD says NOPE! A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

UP NEXT

Now 4-1 on their season-long seven-game homestand, the Warriors will look to build off of Wednesday's victory when they host Charlotte on Friday night in the Hornets' sole visit to Oracle Arena this season.