The Warriors welcome the Jazz to Oracle Arena for a Wednesday night showdown.



Oracle Arena

MIDWEEK ACTION

The Warriors are set to welcome the Utah Jazz to Oracle Arena Wednesday night. This meeting will be the first of three between these two teams this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBAtv, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green's triple-double, Kevin Durant's defense and Klay Thompson's shooting lifted the Dubs past the Cavs, 99-92, on Monday afternoon at Oracle Arena. Full Recap