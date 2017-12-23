Warriors Go Cold in Loss to Nuggets

The Warriors have been the top offensive team in the league so far this season, but that wasn’t the case in their 96-81 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. Golden State struggled mightily in getting their shots to fall, as they recorded season-lows in points scored and team three-point percentage. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 18 points. Draymond Green added 10 points and six assists, while Jordan Bell notched seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. With the loss, Golden State drops to 26-7 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DEN Points Points Durant - 18 Harris - 19 Thompson - 15 Jokic - 18 Green - 10 Chandler / Lyles - 15



Rebounds Rebounds Bell - 10 Chandler / Jokic - 9 Casspi - 7 Plumlee - 8 Durant - 6 Lyles / Murray - 6



Assists Assists Iguodala - 7 Barton - 7 Green - 6 Murray - 5 Thompson - 4 Jokic - 4 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

SHOOTING WOES

It’s tough to outscore the other team when the ball won’t go through the net, and the Dubs just couldn’t seem to find their shooting groove on Saturday. It was a struggle from nearly every part of the court, but particularly so from three-point range. After Draymond Green nailed a three-pointer from the wing for the game’s opening points, Golden State went uncharacteristically ice cold. The Warriors would go on to miss their next 20 three-point attempts, until Nick Young finally broke the seal with a trey with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter. That three brought the Dubs within nine points, but Denver would take an 11-point lead into the fourth and final frame, and would continue to increase it from there. Golden State’s three team three-pointers on 27 attempts established season-lows for made threes and three-point percentage.

SECONDARY SCORERS

The Nuggets weren’t much better from beyond the arc, making seven of their 28 attempts as a team. They still managed to keep the Warriors at a distance throughout much of the contest, due in large part to their collection of secondary scorers. Gary Harris and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 19 and 18 points respectively, but each of Wilson Chandler, Trey Lyles and Jamal Murray added at least 14 points apiece. Golden State, on the other hand, only had three double-digit scorers.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

It came early, but it sure was special. Draymond Green and Jordan Bell connected for the Warriors’ highlight of the game, as the former lobbed an alley-oop to the latter from beyond the three-point line, and Golden State’s rookie completed it with a thunderous slam.

UP NEXT

It's the matchup everyone's been waiting for. The Warriors will attempt to rebound from their loss when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Christmas Day. It's the first meeting between the two teams since the 2017 NBA Finals, which Golden State won in five games.