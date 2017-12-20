Thompson's Hot Start Lifts Dubs Past Grizzlies

Klay Thompson made his first nine shot attempts and the Warriors notched their 10th straight win with a 97-84 triumph over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena. The Dubs improve to 25-6 on the season, while Memphis picked up their 18th loss in their last 20 games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM Points Points Thompson - 29 Gasol - 21 Durant - 22 McLemore - 10 Casspi - 12 Martin / Evans - 10



Rebounds Rebounds McCaw / Durant - 8 Gasol - 9 Casspi / Young - 6 Evans / Chalmers - 6 Cook - 4 Martin / Green - 4



Assists Assists Bell / Thompson - 5 Evans - 6 West - 4 Gasol - 5 McCaw / Cook - 3 Chalmers - 3 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

THOMPSON'S STRONG START

Playing the first of seven-straight home games to close out 2017, the Dubs started slow but recovered in the second quarter behind Thompson’s hot hand. The two-way two-guard scored the first seven Warriors points of the second quarter and with the defense suspecting a heat-check 3-point attempt, Thompson dumped it off to Omri Casspi for an open layup. That basket gave the Dubs a 33-32 advantage with just over nine minutes left in the period, and the Warriors would maintain the lead from there.

Thompson shot 10-for-16 from the floor and had 27 of his 29 points in the first half. He made all six of his free throw attempts, setting new season highs in both free throw makes and takes, and he added five assists as well. Kevin Durant tallied 22 points and Casspi added 12 on 5-for-7 shooting for his fourth-straight double-digit scoring effort.





Hot start for @KlayThompson, hitting his first 9 shot attempts. (@NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/AH3ZvHoxCr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2017

RARE COMPANY

With the win, the Warriors become the fourth team in the NBA to post a 10-game winning streak this season, joining Boston (16), Houston (14) and Cleveland (13). Additionally, the Warriors join the Spurs, Celtics and SuperSonics as the only teams in the history of the league to have a 10-game winning streak in five straight seasons.

Pat with the putback DUNK (@nbcsauthentic) pic.twitter.com/WrY50psCCV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2017

DEFENSE PICKS UP

The Grizzlies started the game by making six of their first 10 3-point attempts, but then the Dubs locked in defensively, holding Memphis to 29.5 percent shooting after the first quarter. The Warriors have held their opponents under 50 percent shooting from the field in 30 of their 31 games this season. The Warriors needed that defensive effort on this night, as they were far from their sharpest offensively and saw their streak of 12-straight games with 100-plus points come to an end.

Celebrating Zaza

Among the Warriors sitting out the game was center Zaza Pachulia, who continues to miss time due to left shoulder soreness. Realtor.com outfitted each seat in the arena with Pachulia cheer cards and also provided Pachulia bobbleheads to the first 10,000 fans in attendance. Pachulia, a proud native of Tbilisi, Georgia, proudly displayed the Georgian flag after the Warriors won the title in 2015, and that image is depicted in the bobblehead. The first Georgian player to win an NBA championship, Pachulia spearheaded an effort to get Shvidkatsa Ensemble – from Georgia – to attend the game, sing the U.S. national anthem and perform at halftime.

Up Next

The Dubs’ longest homestand of the season continues on Friday night against the Lakers. The second of seven-straight home games for the Warriors will mark the second matchup with L.A. this week and the third of four head-to-head matchups with the Lakers this season, the previous two of which the Dubs won in overtime. Find Tickets