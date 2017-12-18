Warriors Outlast Lakers in Overtime

It took a clutch shot from Kevin Durant and a game-saving block by David West in the final seconds, but the Warriors managed to stretch their winning streak to nine games after defeating the Lakers 116-114 in overtime on Monday night. Playing without three traditional starters for the third consecutive game, Golden State relied heavily upon Durant, who just missed a triple-double with 36 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Klay Thompson added 17 points and tied a career-high with 10 boards, while Omri Casspi recorded a double-double for the second-straight game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. With the victory, Golden State improves to 24-6 on the season, including 2-0 in overtime (both against Los Angeles).

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Durant - 36 Kuzma - 25 Thompson - 17 Ingram - 19 Casspi - 14 Ball - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 11 Randle - 11 Casspi / Thompson - 10 Caldwell-Pope - 8 Iguodala - 8 3 Tied - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 8 Ball - 6 Iguodala / McCaw - 4 Ingram - 5 Casspi - 3 Clarkson / Kuzma - 3 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

STILL SHORTHANDED

For the third consecutive game, the Warriors were without three members of their typical starting lineup, as Stephen Curry, Zaza Pachulia and Draymond Green all missed the victory due to injury. With Shaun Livingston also sitting out, Patrick McCaw made his second start of the season at point guard. Nick Young also returned from a two-game absence and scored 10 points off the bench.

DEJA VU

The Warriors made their second and final trip to Staples Center this season (to face the Lakers, at least), and for the second and final time, they eked out an overtime victory. Golden State didn’t trail at any point in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers outscored the Dubs 5-0 over the final 62 seconds of regulation to tie the score and force the extra period. Durant broke the tie with a three-pointer eight seconds into OT, and he was just getting started as he would go on to total another nine points throughout the remainder of overtime to lead Golden State to victory. The final two of his game-high 36 points came on a jumper from the top of the circle with seven seconds remaining in OT, and West’s clutch block on a Lonzo Ball layup attempt on the other end preserved the win.

D-West seals the Wpic.twitter.com/nxGd0yCDak — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 19, 2017

KOBE'S RETIREMENT

The Warriors got to see plenty of Kobe Bryant throughout the future Hall-of-Famer’s decorated career, so it was only fitting that Golden State would be in attendance for his jersey retirement ceremony on Monday. With some of the greatest players in NBA history in attendance, Bryant became the first player in league history to have two jersey numbers retired by the same team, as his #8 and #24 were raised to the rafters at halftime. The Warriors came out of the locker room to see the end of it, and both Durant and Draymond Green embraced Bryant afterwards to congratulate him.

Respect. #Ko8e24 A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Dec 18, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

FOUND A WAY

Despite Golden State putting forth their worst shooting performance in more than a month, the Dubs still found a way to win. In perhaps an ode to Bryant, neither Durant nor Thompson was particularly efficient on Monday, but they scored just enough to push the Warriors over the top. Durant supplemented for his shooting woes by knocking down 12-of-13 free throw attempts, as the charity stripe proved to be one of the differences in the contest. Golden State shot 19-of-21 from the free throw line, while Los Angeles made only 22 of their 35 attempts as a team.

END OF THE ROAD

It wasn’t a long trip, but it was the last one for Golden State in 2017. Following their road win over the Lakers, the Warriors return home to the Bay Area for the duration of the calendar year.

