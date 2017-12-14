Game Preview: Warriors at Lakers - 12/18/17

The Dubs are off to Staples Center for their final road game of the year.



Monday, December 14

7:30 p.m.

Staples Center

Los Angeles, CA

WATCH: NBCSBA

LAST ROAD GAME OF THE YEAR

The Warriors head to Los Angeles Monday night to face the Lakers for their final road game of 2017. This marks the second of four meetings between these two teams this season, and the first of two encounters within a span of five days. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.