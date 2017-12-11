(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors vs. Mavericks - 12/14/17

Posted: Dec 11, 2017
Warriors vs. Mavericks
Thursday, December 14
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

MAVS COME TO TOWN
The Warriors welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Oracle Arena Thursday night for their second of nine home games to wrap up 2017. This will be the second of four matchups between these two teams, with each side hosting two at home. The Warriors will look to repeat their success in their first matchup against the Mavs in October, in which they never trailed and won 133-103. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.(Pacific), and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson led the way with 28 and 24 points, respectively, as the Dubs held on for a 111-104 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday to push the win streak to seven. Full Recap

