Game Preview: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - 12/11/17

After a perfect 6-0 road trip, the Dubs come home to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

BACK TO THE BAY

Two weeks removed from their last home game, the Dubs will be back at Oracle Arena on Monday to host the Trail Blazers. The homecoming will tip off at 7:30 p.m.(Pacific), and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant tallied 36 points and Draymond Green came through with timely defense as the Dubs held on for a 102-98 win over the Pistons on Friday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 21-6 13-11 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 117.2 (1st) PTS: 102.8 (23rd) REB: 44.9 (8th) REB: 46.9 (3rd) AST: 30.8 (1st) AST: 18.2 (30th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Monday’s matchup will mark the first of this season’s three games between the Warriors and Trail Blazers, and it will be the first meeting since the Dubs’ four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers in the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Including the postseason, the Dubs have won each of their last 10 games against Portland and 15 of their last 17 games overall.

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Shaun Livingston, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu and Ed Davis INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness) is questionable. Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) and Patrick McCaw (nose contusion/concussion) are out. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

POR: Maurice Harkless (left quad) is questionable. Jusuf Nurkic (right ankle) is out. Team Notes

COOK'S CALL-UP

There’s a new rule in the NBA this season where teams are allowed to have two-way players that can bounce between freely between the NBA club and its G League affiliate, provided that the player doesn’t spend more than 45 days with the NBA squad. Quinn Cook is one such player on the two-way contract, and he has paid dividends for the both the Golden State and the Santa Cruz Warriors. With Curry out due to a sprained ankle, Cook has stepped in and provided valuable minutes for the Dubs. He started Wednesday’s game in Charlotte, tallying eight points and three assists, and on Friday he shot 3-for-4 from the field for seven points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that gave the Dubs a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter of their win in Detroit. Cook’s steady production only adds to the Dubs’ depth, which is one of the team’s greatest strengths. That Cook has been so reliable shouldn’t be that big of a surprise, and he has been one of the best players in all of the G League during his time in Santa Cruz, ranking third in the league in scoring (25.1 points per game) and fourth in assists (8.4 apg).

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Lillard (25.7) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Nurkic (7.8) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Lillard (6.3)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

One thing to monito is the health of starting center Jusuf Nurkic. The 7-footer injured his ankle in Tuesday’s loss and will be held out of Saturday’s game against Houston. With 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Nurkic certainly has a presence when he’s on the floor, and the Blazers are likely to go small for large stretches should he need to miss another game. Portland is an improved team defensively, allowing the fifth-fewest points per game (100.3 ppg). Considering the Dubs lead the NBA in scoring, Monday’s matchup figures to be an entertaining affair on Warriors Ground.