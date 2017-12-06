Game Preview: Warriors at Pistons - 12/8/17

Warriors finish off their season-long six-game road trip in Detroit on Friday.



Friday, December 8

4:00 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

END OF THE ROAD

The Warriors' season-long six-game road trip comes to an end when the Dubs travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday night. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, and Golden State will attempt to avenge their 115-107 defeat at the hands of the Pistons at Oracle Arena back on October 29th. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant recorded his first triple-double of the season in Golden State's 101-87 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night. Full Recap