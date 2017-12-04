(Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors at Hornets - 12/6/17
Winners of four in a row, the Warriors continue their season-long six-game road trip in Charlotte on Friday.
ON TO CHARLOTTE
Now 4-0 on their current six-game road trip, the Warriors will try to keep the good times rolling when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte On Wednesday. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting one on their home court. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to overcome two separate 20-point halftime deficits in a single season after outscoring the Pelicans by 29 points in the second half on their way to a 125-115 comeback road victory on Monday. Full Recap
MATCHUP AT A GLANCE
|GSW
|CHA
|19-6
|9-13
|2nd in West
|11th in East
|PTS: 118.5 (1st)
|PTS: 105.4 (15th)
|REB: 44.8 (10th)
|REB: 46.9 (3rd)
|AST: 31.1 (1st)
|AST: 20.4 (26th)
LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee
CHA: Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams and Dwight Howard
INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Team Notes
CHA: Team Notes