Game Preview: Warriors at Hornets - 12/6/17

Posted: Dec 04, 2017
Warriors at Hornets
Wednesday, December 6
5:00 p.m.
Time Warner Cable Arena
Charlotte, NC
WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

ON TO CHARLOTTE
Now 4-0 on their current six-game road trip, the Warriors will try to keep the good times rolling when they take on the Hornets in Charlotte On Wednesday. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting one on their home court. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to overcome two separate 20-point halftime deficits in a single season after outscoring the Pelicans by 29 points in the second half on their way to a 125-115 comeback road victory on Monday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

GSW CHA
19-6 9-13
2nd in West 11th in East
PTS: 118.5 (1st) PTS: 105.4 (15th)
REB: 44.8 (10th) REB: 46.9 (3rd)
AST: 31.1 (1st) AST: 20.4 (26th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS
GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee
CHA: Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marvin Williams and Dwight Howard

INJURY & ROSTER NOTES
GSW: Team Notes
CHA: Team Notes

