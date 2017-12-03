Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 12/4/17

Winners of three in a row, the Warriors continue their season-long six-game road trip in New Orleans on Monday



Monday, December 4

5:00 p.m.

Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA

WATCH: NBCSBA

THAT BACK-TO-BACK LIFE

Playing the back end of a back-to-back, the Dubs' fourth stop of their season-long six-game road trip is set for Monday in New Orleans. This will be the third of four Warriors-Pelicans matchups this season, with the most recent being a little more than a week ago on Nov. 25. Tipoff is set for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) and fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

A two-point game at the half, the Dubs broke it open by making their first six shot attempts of the third quarter in Sunday's 123-95 victory in Miami. Full Recap

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP 18-6 12-11 2nd in West 8th in West PTS: 118 (1st) PTS: 108.6 (6th) REB: 45.2 (7th) REB: 43.6 (14th) AST: 30.8 (1st) AST: 25.9 (2nd)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Warriors have won each of this season’s first two head-to-head matchups with the Pelicans, and nine straight overall vs. New Orleans. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have each had at least 24 points in this season’s first two wins over the Pelicans.

PROBABLE STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

NOP: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Dante Cunningham and DeMarcus Cousins INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) is questionable. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

NOP: Anthony Davis (left pelvis injury) is TBA. Alexis Ajinca (right knee injury), Solomon Hill (left hamstring tear) and Frank Jackson (right foot fracture) are out. Charles Cooke and Jalen Jones are on G League assignment. Team Notes

TAKING CARE OF THE ROCK

The Warriors are at their best when they take care of the ball. Though the nature of their play will naturally lead to some turnovers, avoiding the careless ones is something the team strives to do. And when they succeed on that end, they’re really tough to beat. Fewer turnovers, in theory, means more shot attempts, and no team is better than shot making than the Dubs, who lead the NBA in shooting percentage (51.4 percent) and scoring (118.2 ppg), among several other categories. The Dubs matched a season-low with 10 turnovers on Sunday in Miami – they also had 10 against New Orleans on Nov. 25 – and if they can continue to make shots at the rate they’ve set so far this season, they figure to be in real good shape.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NOP PTS: Curry (26) PTS: Cousins (25.6) REB: Green (7.3) REB: Cousins (12.3) AST: Green (7) AST: Rondo (6.9)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

The big question in New Orleans right now surrounds the health of Anthony Davis. He suffered a left pelvis injury during Friday’s game in Utah and sat out the team’s game on Saturday in Portland. Davis has averaged 25.2 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 57.3 percent from the field, so his absence will leave a major void. That said, DeMarcus Cousins has shown the ability to carry the load, averaging 39.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in the two games that Davis has missed this season. Cousins led the Pelicans to a win in Portland on Saturday – without Davis – and he’ll look to do so again against a team that has beaten him twice already.