Dubs Beat the Heat

The Warriors broke open what was a tight game in the third quarter and cruised to a 123-95 victory in Miami on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA Points Points Curry - 30 Dragic - 20 Durant - 24 Olynyk - 14 Thompson - 19 Johnson - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 7 Olynyk - 7 Thompson / Casspi - 5 Johnson - 5 West - 5 3 Tied - 3



Assists Assists Green - 9 Olynyk - 5 Durant - 7 Winslow - 3 Thompson - 4 4 Tied - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

A two-point game at the half, the Dubs made their first six shot attempts of the third quarter and built a double digit advantage less than two-and-a-half minutes into the period, and they'd only build on that lead from there.

Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter and Kevin Durant overcame a slow start to finish with 24 points and seven assists as the Dubs improved to 3-0 on their season-long six-game road trip.

GOOD OFFENSE BEATS GOOD DEFENSE

Miami has a tendency to slow the tempo and make it a grinding-physical type of game, but the Warriors had none of that in this one. The Dubs shot 56.0 percent from the field and matched a season-low with 10 turnovers. And if one player was indicitave of how this game would turn out, it was Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP struggled in the Dubs’ previous game vs. Miami this season, but he proved ready for this challenge from the opening tip. He shot 5-for-7 in the first quarter and didn’t cool much from there, going 11-for-16 from the floor and 5-of-9 on 3-pointers.

DOMINANT STRETCH

What was a close game suddenly turned into a one-sided laugher as the Warriors opened the third quarter on an 18-3 run. They made their first six field goal attempts of the quarter and didn’t miss a shot until more than three minutes into the period. Curry was once again in the middle of all the action, as he had 10 points and an assist during that game-changing spurt. The Warriors wound up shooting 15-for-21 from the floor in the quarter in which they outscored Miami 37-17.

BELL STANDS OUT

Sometimes, it’s really hard not to notice Jordan Bell. The rookie finished with just four points and three rebounds in 13 minutes, but he had one particular stretch where he was all over the floor. After making an athletic block late in the third quarter, he made up for an ensuing missed dunk by finishing off an alley-oop with a one-handed jam.

KLAY’S STREAK OF SPLASH

Klay Thompson had a very solid game with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists, and he was a team-best plus-33 on the court. Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers in the win and has now made at least one trey in 78 straight games, tying former Magic guard and current NBA TV analyst Dennis Scott for the fifth longest 3-point streak in league history.

HOT HEAT TO START

Not normally one of the league’s most accurate 3-point shooters, the Heat knocked down five of their first seven 3-point attempts and led by as many as eight points in the first quarter. But from there, the Dubs locked down on defense. Miami’s shooting percentage went down every period after the first quarter – ending at 41 percent – and the Dubs held the Heat to just 35 points in the second half.

UP NEXT

Now 18-6 on the season, the Warriors will continue their road trip on Monday in New Orleans. This will be third of this season’s four Dubs-Pelicans matchups, the first two of which the Warriors won.