Game Preview: Warriors at Magic - 12/1/17

RADIO: 102.1 FM, Warriors at MagicFriday, December 14:00 p.m.Amway CenterOrlando, FLWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 102.1 FM, Warriors Radio Network

DUBS ON THE ROAD

Coming off an up-and-down overtime victory in Los Angeles, the Warriors road trip continues in Orlando on Friday with a matchup against the Magic. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, with Golden State having prevailed 110-100 in their first encounter at Oracle Arena back on November 13. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 102.1 FM and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime and the Warriors survived a scare with a 127-123 overtime win over the Lakers in the opener of a six-game road trip. Full Recap

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL 16-6 9-13 2nd in West 11th in East PTS: 117.3 (1st) PTS: 108 (8th) REB: 45.4 (7th) REB: 41.9 (23rd) AST: 30.1 (1st) AST: 24 (4th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

ORL: Shelvin Mack, Jonathan Simmons, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right hand contusion), Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle), Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) and David West (left lateral knee soreness) are probable. Klay Thompson (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Team Notes

ORL: Terrence Ross (sprained right MCL) and Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle, non-displaced fracture of right tibial plateau) are out. Team Notes

BALANCED ATTACK

It’s a simple concept, really. The Warriors are a much harder team to defend when multiple players on the floor are a threat to score. Such was the case in Wednesday’s win over the Lakers, in which all five Warriors starters scored in double figures for the first time this season. Kevin Durant (29), Stephen Curry (28) and Klay Thompson (20) all scored at least 20 points in the same game for the seventh time in 2017-18, and Golden State is now 6-1 in those contests. It’s not just the big-time scorers, though. Draymond Green has scored in double figures in back-to-back games, while Zaza Pachulia has accomplished that same task in three of the last four, including a season-high 11 points on Wednesday. The Warriors have an enviable collection of players capable of putting the ball in the basket, and when that depth is utilized, it usually works out well for Golden State.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ORL PTS: Curry (26.1) PTS: Gordon (18.6) REB: Green (7.4) REB: Gordon (8.4) AST: Green (6.9) AST: Payton (6.7)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

We’re only a quarter of the way into the 2017-18 season, and it’s already been a whirlwind for the Magic. After winning four of their first five games and racing out to an 8-4 record, Orlando lost nine in a row before ending their losing streak with a home win over the Thunder on Wednesday. Now at 9-13 on the season, the Magic have fallen out of the playoff picture and currently sit in 11th place in the East. Aaron Gordon seems to have made the leap in his fourth year in the league, and is currently averaging a team-leading 18.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game after a 40-point, 15-rebound effort against Oklahoma City. The Magic have been an above-average offensive team, but they’ve struggled defensively, allowing 107.6 points per 100 possessions. The Warriors possess the top offense in the NBA, and if they can bring that with them on the road to Orlando, it could cause problems for the Magic.