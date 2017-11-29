Clutch Curry Lifts Dubs Past Lakers in OT

Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime and the Warriors survived a scare with a 127-123 overtime win over the Lakers in the opener of a six-game road trip.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Durant - 29 Ingram - 32 Curry - 28 Caldwell-Pope / Clarkson - 21 Thompson - 20 Randle - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 11 Caldwell-Pope - 7 Durant - 7 Clarkson - 6 Pachulia / Iguodala - 6 Ingram - 5



Assists Assists Green - 9 Ball - 10 Curry - 7 Clarkson - 8 Durant - 5 Nance Jr. - 5

After missing the Dubs’ prior game with a right hand injury, Curry returned and struggled with his shot early, but he hit the shots when they mattered most. He knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minute of the extra frame and ultimately put the game away with free throws.

DUBS BOUNCE BACK

With the win, the Warriors improved 6-0 in games following a loss this season. Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the Warriors are 38-7 (.844) in games following a loss during the regular season.

REALLY?

Turns out that Warriors overtime victories have been pretty rare, at least that’s been the case lately. The Dubs lost their previous four games that went to overtime, and their last win in extra time occurred nearly 21 months ago (3/1/16 vs. Atlanta). And their last overtime win on the road occurred in February of 2016 in Oklahoma City.

ANOTHER MVP RETURN

That the Warriors even made it to overtime was thanks in large part to Kevin Durant. The reigning NBA Finals MVP knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute of regulation, part of a 29-point game in his return from a three-game absence. Durant’s clutch shooting continued in overtime, has he knocked down a pair of contested jumpers on back-to-back possessions to help keep the Dubs in front.

WINNING UGLY

Head Coach Steve Kerr had some choice words after the game:“We played with some fight the last few minutes of regulation and also in overtime, but it took us seemingly most of the game before we really competed and played with some passion … Tonight was absolutely galling. There were some mind-boggling plays out there.”

CLOSING IN ON KIDD

Curry knocked down three 3-pointers in the game, leaving him one shy of tying Jason Kidd (1,988) for eighth place on the NBA’s all-time career 3-pointers made list. He is also 13 3-pointers away from becoming the eighth player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career.

DRAYMOND’S NEAR TRIPLE-DOUBLE

As usual, Draymond Green did a little bit of everything in the Warriors win. He tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. But in addition to the numbers, he was part of a few key plays that kept the Dubs in the game. At the end of regulation, the Lakers had a shot to tie the game. Brandon Ingram, who had a career-high 32 points, drove against Klay Thompson. The 6-foot-9 Ingram got to the paint and attempted a shot, but Green provided some help defense and forced the missed shot, keeping the game tied as time expired on the fourth quarter. And in overtime with the Dubs up two with 15 seconds left, Green tipped a missed free throw away from the Lakers and the Warriors secured the possession and then the victory.

QUICK START

Although the Warriors slogged their way through the game, the Dubs were sharp at the start. They assisted on 10 of their first 11 shots made and led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter. Often on the receiving end of those assists was Zaza Pachulia, who at one point scored three straight Warriors baskets during an 8-0 run. Pachulia finished with a season-high tying 11 points and has now scored in double-figures in three of the last four games.

We see you @zazapachulia! (@nbcsauthentic) A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 29, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

UP NEXT

Following Wednesday’s road trip opener, the Dubs will take a cross-country jaunt to Orlando where they’ll continue their longest road trip of the season on Friday against the Magic. The interconference showdown will close out the season series between the two teams, as the Dubs beat the Magic 110-100 on Nov. 13 at Oracle Arena.