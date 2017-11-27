Game Preview: Warriors at Lakers - 11/29/17

The Warriors head to Los Angeles to start a six-game road trip.



Wednesday, Nov. 29

7:30 p.m.

Staples Center

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Warriors will begin their longest road trip of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams this season and the first of six consecutive road games for the Warriors. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) and fans will be able to watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors were on the wrong end of an 8-0 run over the final 3:10 of the game and their three-game homestand ended on a sour note with Monday’s 110-106 loss to Sacramento. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 15-6 2nd in West PTS: 116.9 (1st) REB: 45.2 (9th) AST: 30.1 (1st) LAL 8-12 11th in West PTS: 105.8 (15th) REB: 46.8 (5th) AST: 22.8 (13th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Warriors have won three of their four matchups with the Lakers in each of the last four seasons. During the 2016-17 campaign, the three Warriors wins had an average margin of victory of 27.3 points. However, the Dubs have lost a road game to the Lakers in each of the last 23 seasons.

PROBABLE STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

LAL: Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram and Brooke Lopez INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right hand contusion) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle) are probable. David West (left lateral knee soreness) is out. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

LAL: None. Team Notes

DISHING AND DIMING

Although it had a disappointing ending, Monday’s defeat proved once again that the Warriors are on another level when it comes to sharing the ball. The Dubs lead the NBA with 30.1 assists per game, four-plus more than any other team in the league. Their 31 assists on Monday marked the 13th game with at least 30 helpers – no other team has more than six such games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Curry (26) REB: Green (7.2) AST: Green (6.8) LAL PTS: Kuzma (16.7) REB: Nance Jr. (7.6) AST: Ball (7.1)

L.A. LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

For a team that’s light on NBA experience, the Lakers are a very solid 8-12. They’ve had their share of ups and downs, characteristic of any young team, but in the grand scheme of things they’re in a pretty good spot. If the season ended prior to Wednesday’s slate of NBA action, they would be just 1.5 games out of the Western Conference Playoffs. Seven Lakers players average in double figures, led by rookie forward Kyle Kuzma (16.7 ppg). The Lakers’ other rookie, point guard Lonzo Ball, has already tallied two triple-doubles and veteran center Brooke Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offer other offensive threats. Defensively, the Lakers have been pretty strong, ranking among the league leaders in defensive rating (seventh), blocks (third) and rebounding (fifth).