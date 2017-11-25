Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 11/27/17

The Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated homestand when they host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

NORCAL MATCHUP

After starting it off with wins over the Bulls and Pelicans on back-to-back nights, the Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated homestand when they host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. This will be the first of four matchups between the two Northern California teams this season, with each side hosting two on their home court. Monday's game falls on David West Bobblehead Night, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a David West Limited Edition Bobblehead. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

For the second-straight game (and second-straight night), the Warriors overcame a sluggish start to earn a home victory, this time a 110-95 defeat of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 15-5 2nd in West PTS: 117.4 (1st) REB: 45.7 (7th) AST: 30.1 (1st) SAC 5-14 14th in West PTS: 94.3 (30th) REB: 39.4 (29th) AST: 19.8 (28th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Omri Casspi, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, George Hill, Garrett Temple, Skal Labissiere and Zach Randolph INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right hand contusion) and Kevin Durant (sprained left ankle) are out. Andre Iguodala (sore left knee) is doubtful. Draymond Green (right foot contusion) is available to play. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

SAC: Harry Giles (Bi-lateral knee rehabilitation) is out. Team Notes

MISSING PIECES

The Warriors have star power in droves, but perhaps their biggest advantage relative to the rest of the league is their depth. Night in and night out, Steve Kerr is able to roll out bench units that not only maintain the advantage created by the starting lineup, but often increase it as well. That depth will be put to the test on Monday against the Kings, a game that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have already been ruled out for, and Andre Iguodala is currently listed as doubtful. Golden State hasn’t played many games – if any – without that combination of players in the last several years, so it will be interesting to see how the Warriors alter their strategy, if at all.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Curry (26) REB: Green (7.4) AST: Green (6.7) SAC PTS: Randolph (13.2) REB: Koufos (6.2) AST: Fox (4.5)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

Better times are ahead for the Kings, but it’s been a bit of a struggle up to this point. At 5-14 on the season, Sacramento currently possesses the fourth-worst record in the league and the second-worst record in the Western Conference. They rank dead last in the NBA in points per game (94.3), and second-worst in offensive rating (96.3 points per 100 possessions). Golden State, on the other hand, leads the league in both of those categories, and Sacramento’s ability to keep up with the Warriors offensively could prove to be the decisive factor in Monday’s game between the two teams. The Kings have won only a single road game so far this season, and although it isn’t a long drive from Sacramento, the Dubs would like to keep it that way.