Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pelicans - 11/25/17

The Warriors' homestand continues with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on the back end of a back-to-back.

BACK-TO-BACK

Coming off a dominant 143-94 victory over the Bulls on Friday, the Warriors will go for their second home win in as many nights when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena on Saturday. This will be the second of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed 128-120 in their second game of the season back on October 20th. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT

Golden State scored their most points in any game this season in a 143-94 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 14-5 2nd in West PTS: 117.8 (1st) REB: 45.7 (7th) AST: 30.1 (1st) NOP 11-8 7th in West PTS: 108.9 (6th) REB: 44.2 (15th) AST: 26 (2nd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Omri Casspi, Jordan Bell and Zaza Pachulia

NOP: Rajon Rondo, Jrue Holiday, E'Twaun Moore, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is out. Andre Iguodala (sore left knee). Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

NOP: Alexis Ajinca (Right Knee Injury), Solomon Hill (Left Hamstring Tear) and Frank Jackson (Right Foot Fracture) are out. Charles Cooke and Jalen Jones (G League Transfer) are not with the team. Team Notes

ALL HANDS ON DECK

Kevin Durant missed Friday’s game with an ankle injury, Shaun Livingston got poked in the eye and did not return, and neither are guaranteed to suit up on Saturday against the Pelicans. If that’s the case, Golden State could once again be depending on their ‘strength in numbers’ to get the job done, much like they did against the Bulls. In that victory over Chicago, Jordan Bell (who got his first career start in place of Draymond Green) provided energy whenever he was out on the court and recorded a career-best six blocks in the contest. Zaza Pachulia, a 15-year NBA veteran normally known for bruising in the paint, scored a season-high 11 points and notched a career-best six assists. Those are the exact kind of contributions Steve Kerr is talking about when he says the strength of the Warriors is their depth. If the Dubs are without some of their key players on the back end of a back-to-back against the Pelicans on Saturday, the Warriors will likely depend on their strength in numbers once again.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Curry (25.9) REB: Green (7.4) AST: Green (6.6) NOP PTS: Cousins (26.1) REB: Cousins (12.9) AST: Rondo (5.8)

NEW ORLEANS SCOUTING REPORT

Lucky for the Warriors, they won’t be the only team playing their second game in as many nights on Saturday. The Pelicans earned a 115-91 in Phoenix on Friday to improve their record to 11-8 on the season, good enough to be tied for fourth place in the Western Conference. They are led by what is likely the top big man duo in the entire league in DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, who rank fifth and seventh in the NBA in scoring, respectively. Those two combined for 70 points and 31 rebounds in Golden State’s 128-120 victory in New Orleans back on October 20th, which saw the Warriors trail by as many as 15 points midway through the second quarter. With both teams playing on the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday, getting off to a fast start could prove more important than usual.