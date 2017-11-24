Warriors Run Past Bulls

Despite playing without both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, the Warriors put together a great all-around performance to defeat the visiting Chicago Bulls 143-94 on Friday night. Chicago actually held a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Golden State outscored the Bulls by 47 points over the middle two frames to run away with the victory. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 33 points, including 26 in the second quarter alone. Klay Thompson added 29 points and five three-pointers, while Zaza Pachulia recorded a season-high 11 points and a career-best six assists. With the win, Golden State improves to 14-5 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHI Points Points Curry - 33 Grant - 21 Thompson - 29 Markkanen - 14 Young - 17 Blakeney - 11

Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 7 Portis - 8 Young / Bell - 6 Lopez - 7 Pachulia / Looney - 5 Valentine / Markkanen - 6

Assists Assists Pachulia - 6 Dunn - 4 Cook - 5 Grant - 3 3 Tied - 4 4 Tied - 2

Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION

After struggling mightily from the field in their loss in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the Warriors were bound to have a better performance at home on Friday, and that’s exactly what the sold out crowd at Oracle Arena got to see. The Dubs may not have started spectacularly, but soon enough, they managed to make the Bulls disappear in the rearview mirror by thoroughly outplaying the opposition throughout the middle two quarters.

After Antonio Blakeley knotted the score at 40-40 with 9:48 remaining in the first half, Golden State responded by reeling off an 18-3 run that would put the Dubs in front for good. The Warriors would go on to outscore the Bulls 45-21 in the second frame, and would continue their dominance into the third, where they would outscore Chicago 36-13. In total, Golden State turned a three-point deficit at the end of the first frame into a 44-point advantage at the end of three.

COOKIN' CURRY



Stephen Curry collected two personal fouls in the first frame, limiting him to just five points in the opening quarter. However, upon resumption of the second, the two-time MVP began to leave his imprint on the game.

He had a hand in Golden State’s first eight points of the second quarter, first assisting on Kevon Looney’s dunk before converting three free throws and a jumper in succession. As it turned out, he was just getting started. He accounted for 12 points and one assist during the 18-3 run that broke the game open for Golden State, and would add another nine points and a dime throughout the remainder of the first half. In total, he scored 26 points in the quarter and 31 points in the half, which are both season-highs for any Warriors player this season. It was Curry’s seventh career 30-point half and his 21st career 20-point quarter.

MISSING STARS

Kevin Durant missed Friday’s game against the Bulls due to a sprained left ankle, while Draymond Green sat out for rest.

FIRST CAREER START FOR BELL

Jordan Bell stepped in for Draymond Green and got the first start of his NBA career on Friday, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Bell had a bounce in his step from the opening tip, and utilized it to his advantage on both ends of the floor. He converted a couple dunks, and notched a career-best six blocks in the contest.

FAMILIAR KLAY

Klay Thompson didn’t have a great game in Oklahoma City, but he sure did get back on the right track at home on Friday. Thompson totaled 14 points in the first half, and then added another 15 points in the third frame before sitting out the entirety of the fourth. For the game, Thompson shot 12-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-9 from three-point range.

UP NEXT

Golden State’s homestand continues with the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday against Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and the visiting New Orleans Pelicans.