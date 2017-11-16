Game Preview: Warriors at 76ers - 11/18/17

The Warriors' East coast road trip continues on Saturday in Philadelphia against the 76ers.



Saturday, November 18

4:30 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA



WATCH: NBCSBA

ON TO PHILADELPHIA

Coming off their first loss in eight games, the Warriors will play the second of four-straight road games on Saturday in Philadelphia. This will mark this season’s second and final matchup with the Sixers, as the Dubs beat Philadelphia by 21 points last Saturday at Oracle Arena. The Dubs have won each of their last nine games against Philadelphia, and a win on Saturday would complete the fifth straight season sweep of the Sixers. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can also listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It went down to the final seconds, but the matchup of the teams with the top two records in the league ended in a 92-88 defeat for the Dubs. Full Recap

LAST WEEK VS. PHILLY

There’s a saying that goes “There’s no Splash Party like a Dubs Splash Party” – or something like that – and the Dubs’ Saturday night Splash Party certainly didn’t stop in a 135-114 victory over the visiting Sixers. The Dubs shot 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) on 3-pointers and picked up the sixth of their seventh straight win. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 11-4 2nd in West PTS: 117.5 (1st) REB: 45.1 (10th) AST: 30.7 (1st) PHI 8-6 6th in East PTS: 108.5 (9th) REB: 48.1 (1st) AST: 26.4 (2nd)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

PHI: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

PHI: Team Notes

PUTTING TEAMS AWAY

With a record of 11-4, the Warriors are comfortably near the top of the standings in the Western Conference, but their record could be that much better if not for some poor finishes to games. Thursday’s loss in Boston was the third time in Golden State’s four defeats this season that they’ve blown a lead of 14 points or more. On one hand, you could make the case the fact that the Warriors have been in a position to blow those leads can be viewed as a positive, as you have to be in the lead at the time in order to do so. However, when leading by a margin of that size, obviously Steve Kerr would like to see the Dubs finish off the job. Given Golden State will next face a young, talented team on the road, they’d be wise to put the game out of reach if ever presented the opportunity to do so on Saturday against the 76ers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Durant (24.8) REB: Green (7.7) AST: Curry (6.6) PHI PTS: Embiid (23) REB: Embiid (11.2) AST: Simmons (7.7)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

Saturday will mark a week to the day since Golden State defeated the 76ers 135-114 at Oracle Arena, but they’ve fared much better ever since behind the dominant play of Joel Embiid. The young center has taken the league by storm this season, and has averaged 39.0 points, 15.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game over their last two games (both victories). Meanwhile, Ben Simmons continues to look like the leader in the clubhouse for Rookie of the Year and is now averaging 17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game so far this season. Despite being two games above .500, the 76ers actually have a negative point differential this year, meaning they’ve had more points scored against them than they’ve scored themselves. Saturday’s game marks the beginning of a season-long six-game homestand for Philadelphia, and you can be sure they’d love nothing more than to start it off with a win over the reigning champs.