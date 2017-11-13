Dubs Do It Again; Third Quarter Proves the Difference in Win Over Magic

The Dubs went back to the formula that works and picked up a 110-100 win over the visiting Magic on Monday night. The win was the seventh straight for the Warriors, who took control of what was a tie game at the half in the third quarter and cruised to the victory.

GAME LEADERS GSW ORL Points Durant - 21

Green - 20

Livingston - 16 Vucevic - 20

Fournier - 16

Simmons - 13

Rebounds West - 11

Pachulia - 8

Durant - 7 Gordon - 10

Biyombo - 7

Vucevic - 5

Assists Durant - 8

Livingston - 6

3 Tied - 5 Mack - 6

Payton - 5

Vucevic/Simmons - 4

Kevin Durant stuffed the stat sheet with a game-high, 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, while Draymond Green added 20 points on a night in which the Dubs were without Stephen Curry. Veteran guard Shaun Livingston filled in admirably for the two-time MVP, totaling 16 points and six assists. With the win, the Dubs improve to 11-3 on the season, tying them with Houston for the best record in the Western Conference.

THIRD QUARTER’S THE CHARM

The Dubs did it again. Tied at 56-56 at the break, the Dubs surged ahead in the third quarter and led by as many as 15 points in the period. The Dubs out-scored Orlando 32-19 in the quarter, which was actually slightly less than their average of 32.6 points per third quarter this season. The Dubs are now an overall plus-88 in the third quarter over the last seven games – all wins.

LIVINGSTON STEPS UP

Making his first start of the year, Livingston stepped right up into a productive role for the Dubs. He shot 6-for-12 from the field for a season-high 16 points in 20 minutes, and his plus-16 was the second best on the team, behind Draymond’s Green plus-25.

DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The Warriors weren’t nearly as effective blocking shots or forcing turnovers as they have been for the majority of the season, but they still produced a tremendous defensive effort, especially as the game wore on. The Dubs limited Orlando to 38 percent shooting (24-for-64) over the second, third and fourth quarters, and the Warriors made sure the Magic had few second chance opportunities. David West proved to be a monster on the boards, securing 11 rebounds in 14 minutes, and the Warriors as a team out-rebounded the Magic 50-35.

STEPH SITS OUT

Stephen Curry missed his first game of the season, leaving him tied with Guy Rodgers with 587 games played (regular season only), 10th most in franchise history. Curry suffered a right thigh contusion in Saturday’s win over Philadelphia and will have four full days off before the Dubs’ next game. “If it was a playoff game he would play, but he’s pretty sore,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said prior to the game. “We’ve got two days before our next game so this gives us the chance to really get him healthy and right. He didn’t do anything yesterday or today. He’s just been getting treatment. It’s a no-brainer to rest him.”

UP NEXT

Following Monday’s game, the Dubs will embark on a four-game road trip that will take them through Thanksgiving. The trip opens Thursday in Boston and continues through Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Oklahoma City before the team comes home to host the Bulls on Friday, November 24. Find Tickets