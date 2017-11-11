Game Preview: Warriors vs. Magic - 11/13/17

Winners of six in a row, the Warriors wrap up their four-game homestand on Monday against the Magic on Stephen Curry Bobblehead Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente.

ONE MORE BEFORE THE ROAD

The Warriors wrap up their homestand on Monday when they host the Orlando Magic on Stephen Curry Bobblehead Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive the bobblehead, and tickets are still available. The Monday night showdown will mark the first of this season’s two games between the Dubs and Magic, and the Warriors will be looking to add to their six-game winning streak. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs shot 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) on 3-pointers and picked up their sixth straight victory with Saturday's 135-114 win over the visiting Sixers. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors swept the season series with the Magic last seasaon, winning by 20 points in Orlando in January and by 30 points at home in March. Overall, the Dubs have have won each of their last eight regular season games against Orlando, sweeping the season series in each of the last four years.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 10-3 2nd in West PTS: 120.3 (1st) REB: 44.5 (13th) AST: 31 (1st) ORL 8-5 3rd in East PTS: 110.5 (5th) REB: 41.7 (21st) AST: 25.2 (3rd)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

ORL: Shelvin Mack, Terrence Ross, Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right thigh contusion) is questionable. Team Notes

ORL: D.J. Augustin (strained left hamstring) and Jonathan Isaac (sprained right ankle) are out. Eflrid Payton (sore left hamstring) are out. Team Notes

THIRD QUARTER ... MAGIC

The Warriors have matched an NBA record with six straight wins by at least 17 points, becoming the first team to do so since the Suns in January of 1990. The Dubs haven’t haven’t so much as dominated from the opening tip, rather, it has been the third quarter that the team has got that separation. During the current winning streak, the Dubs have out-scored their opponent by an average of 12.5 points in the third quarter (plus-75 overall). And over the last two games, the Dubs have been especially lethal in the quarter after halftime, putting up a total of 80 points in the third quarter.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry/Durant (25.2)

REB: Green (7.9)

AST: Green (6.7) ORL

PTS: Fournier (19.8)

REB: Gordon (7.7)

AST: Mack (5.3)

ORLANDO SCOUTING REPORT

One of the league’s most pleasant surprises through the first month of the season is the Orlando Magic. A team that has come within 12 games of a .500 record just once over the previous five seasons, the Magic are currently in third place in the East, and first in the Southeast Division. Among the keys to the team’s success thus far are balance and 3-point shooting. Four players average at least 15 points per game, led by French forward Evan Fournier (19.8 ppg) and Bay Area native Aaron Gordon (19.0 ppg). The Magic are third in the league with 25.2 assists per game, and they are second in 3-point shooting percentage (40.6 percent). The only team that shoots it better than Orlando is the Warriors (41.6 percent), making Monday night’s showdown a must-watch for anyone who loves perimeter shooting.