Warriors Splash Their Way Past Sixers

There’s a saying that goes “There’s no Splash Party like a Dubs Splash Party” – or something like that – and the Dubs’ Saturday night Splash Party certainly didn’t stop in a 135-114 victory over the visiting Sixers. The Dubs shot 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) on 3-pointers and picked up their sixth straight win.

Your play of the night! A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

GAME LEADERS GSW PHI Points Durant - 29

Curry - 23

Thompson - 22 Redick - 17

Luwawu-Cabarrot - 15

Saric - 14

Rebounds Green - 10

Durant - 5

Pachulia/Curry - 4 Embiid - 7

Holmes - 7

Anderson - 6

Assists Curry - 9

Green - 7

Durant - 4 Simmons - 8

McConnell - 7

Redick - 6

Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

Kevin Durant returned to action after sitting out Wednesday’s game vs. Minnesota with a left thigh contusion, leading all scorers with 29 points. Klay Thompson chipped in with 23 points and Stephen Curry tallied 22 points and nine assists for the game in which he was a plus-29 in his time on the court. Thompson led the Warriors with four 3-pointers, while Durant and Curry each had three apiece.

NO RUST FOR DURANT

After sitting out Wednesday, Durant returned to action and wasted no time in getting back into the flow of things. He drilled his first shot attempt of the game, a 3-pointer assisted by Draymond Green, and would shoot 3-for-4 from the field in the first quarter. He finished the game with a very efficient line of 11-for-18 with five rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes. With the Dubs up big, Durant sat out the entire fourth quarter.

BREAKING THE GAME OPEN

A tie game with 7:29 left in the third period, the 18th and final lead change of the game coincided with the Dubs going on a 9-0 run over the next two-and-a-half minutes. The Dubs would outscore Philadelphia 36-21 in the third period, continuing a trend of dominant performances coming out of halftime. The Dubs knocked down six 3-pointers in that decisive third quarter, including three by Nick Young, his only shots of the quarter. Young made his first five shots and finished with 13 points to lead a strong Dubs reserves effort.

@swaggyp1 took 3 shots in 3Q ... all #SPLASH A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

LIFT FROM LOONEY

Kevon Looney made the most out of his time on the court, tallying four points and three blocks during his 15 minutes on the floor. Looney was on the floor for much of the Dubs’ game-changing run in the third quarter, but it was his play at the end of the first half that got the crowd into it. With the Dubs down by two, Looney helped off his man and blocked a Ben Simmons shot. He then ignited the break that resulted in a Klay Thompson 3-pointer that put the Dubs in front, and more importantly sent the hometown fans into a frenzy. Looney’s defense leading to big plays was one of the themes of the night, as another one of his blocks led to Young’s first trey of the game.

MCADOO COLLECTS HIS CHAMPIONSHIP RING

76ers forward James Michael McAdoo received his 2017 NBA Championship Ring just before tipoff. McAdoo, who played his first three NBA seasons with the Warriors before signing with Philadelphia this past offseason, was part of both the 2015 and 2017 championship squads, and he received a warm ovation from the Dub Nation crowd after Warriors Assistant Coach Ron Adams introduced the former Warrior and current 76er. McAdoo would make his Sixers debut in the game, scoring five points, including a 3-pointer, in seven minutes of action.

VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Saturday’s game concluded Hoop for Troops Week, presented by Crown Royal. Fans who attended the game were encouraged to take part in a care package and donation drive in support of military service members and veterans at home and abroad. Several tributes to the military took place throughout the evening, both on court and through several video features, and both the Warriors and 76ers wore special Hoops for Troops shooting shirts during pregame warmups. In addition, all proceeds from the Warriors Community Foundation’s 50/50 raffle benefitted Operation: Care & Comfort, an organization that supports current and former military members at home and abroad through donations from the American public.

UP NEXT

Now 10-3 on the season, the Dubs will wrap up their homestand on Monday when they host on the Magic (8-5). The first 10,000 fans in attendance of that game will receive a Stephen Curry Bobblehead, courtesy of Kaiser Permanente. Find Tickets