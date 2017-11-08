Game Preview: Warriors vs. 76ers - 11/11/17

The Warriors' homestand continues on Saturday with a matchup against the visting Philadelphia 76ers.

EARLY START ON SATURDAY

Winners of five-straight, the Warriors will attempt to keep their winning streak going when they take on the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season, with each side hosting one game on their own home floor. The game falls on Hoops for Troops Night, presented by Crown Royal. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

After a hard fought first half, the Warriors seized control in the third quarter and ran away with a 125-101 home victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors swept the season series with the 76ers last year, but only by an average of 6.5 points per contest. Overall, Golden State has won eight in a row over Philadelphia, and nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW

9-3

T-1st in West

119.1 PPG (1st)

45.0 RPG (13th)

31.0 APG (1st) PHI

6-5

T-5th in East

107.4 PPG (11th)

48.5 RPG (1st)

25.9 APG (2nd)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

PHI: Ben Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (left thigh contusion) is questionable. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

DUBS ARE ROLLING

After an uneven first few games, the Warriors have found a groove and are playing their best basketball of the young season. Not only has Golden State won five in a row, those games haven’t been very close, either. Wednesday’s victory over Minnesota was the fourth time over the course of the winning streak that the Dubs won by a margin of 19 points or more. Overall, Golden State has outscored their opponents by 21.6 points per game and 24.0 points per 100 possessions during their current streak. The third quarter has been a particularly successful period for the Warriors, as they’ve outscored their opponents by 47.6 points per 100 possessions in the third frame during their winning streak, and 25.1 points per 100 possessions on the cumulative season to date.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (25.4)

REB: Green (7.8)

AST: Green (6.7) PHI

PTS: Embiid (20.4)

REB: Embiid (11.6)

AST: Simmons (7.6)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

It’s been a tough few years in Philadelphia, but the spirits are currently as high as they’ve been in a long time. The 76ers have arguably the top collection of young talent in the entire NBA, and they’ve surpassed early expectations on their way to a record of 6-5. Ben Simmons has lived up to the hype, posting averages of 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game from the point guard position. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid continues to look like one of the very best young big men in the league, averaging 20.4 points and 11.6 rebounds in only 29.0 minutes per game. Despite having a modest net rating of plus-0.4 points per 100 possessions, Philadelphia has been finding their groove as of late. They had won five in a row prior to losing in Sacramento on Thursday, and given the Warriors are on a five-game winning streak of their own, Saturday’s game offers a chance to see two of the hottest teams in the NBA measure up against one another.