Game Preview: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 11/8/17

The Warriors will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Winners of four straight games, the Dubs continue their four-game homestand on Wednesday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. The matchup of two of the top three teams in the Western Conference – by record – will mark the first of this season’s three head-to-head meetings between the two teams, and the Dubs will be going for their eighth win in their last nine games. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area, while the radio broadcast can be heard, as usual, on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

BEST OF THE WEST

LAST TIME OUT

It wasn’t as easy on the eyes as the previous three games on the current winning streak, but the result was just was just the same on Wednesday as the Dubs beat the Heat 97-80 in the opener of a four-game homestand. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors went 3-1 against the Timberwolves last season and overall, the Dubs have won 23 of their last 28 regular season games against Minnesota.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW

8-3

2nd in West

118.5 PPG (1st)

45.0 RPG (13th)

30.5 APG (1st) MIN

7-3

3rd in West

109.4 PPG (6th)

42.8 RPG (T-18th)

22.7 APG (11th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

MIN: Jeff Teague, Jimmy Butler, Andrew Wiggins, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

MIN: Justin Patton (left foot surgery) is out. Team Notes

TREY-MOND

Draymond Green got off to a cold start this season in terms of his shooting, but he’s been as good as ever as of late. Green tied a season-high with 16 points in Golden State’s most recent win over the Heat, including a season-best four three-pointers. Those four treys came on only six attempts, the latest sign that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is finding a groove from long distance. Including Monday’s performance, Green is now up to 37.8 percent shooting from three-point range on the season, and a very proficient 9-of-14 over the last four games. Perhaps it’s no coincidence that each of those four games have resulted in Golden State victories.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (25.7)

REB: Green (7.9)

AST: Green (6.7) MIN

PTS: Towns (21.8)

REB: Towns (10.9)

AST: Teague (8.4)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

Many pundits expected the Timberwolves to make the leap to the Western Conference playoffs this season, and based on the early returns, Minnesota seems headed in the right direction. At 7-3, the Timberwolves currently sit in third place in the highly competitive West, one half-game behind the Warriors in second. They’ve been playing their best basketball of the young season over the last two weeks, and enter Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State riding a five-game winning streak. It's the first time they've won five in a row in a single season since January 2009. Uncharacteristic of a Tom Thibodeau-coached team, the Timberwolves actually have the sixth-best offense in the league to date, but have struggled mightily on the defensive end, where they’ve posted the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (108.2). Minnesota is paced by a couple young phenoms in Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and the addition of Jimmy Butler in the offseason gives the Timberwolves one of the largest collections of talent in the league. Minnesota has beaten the Warriors once in each of the last two seasons, and given the current records of the two teams involved, Wednesday’s game has the potential to be one of the most competitive games of the season thus far.