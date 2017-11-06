Dubs Defense Cools Down Heat

It wasn’t as easy on the eyes as the previous three games on the current winning streak, but the result was just was just the same on Wednesday as the Dubs beat the Heat 97-80 in the opener of a four-game homestand.

GAME LEADERS GSW MIA Points Durant - 21

Green - 18

Curry - 16 J Johnson - 21

Dragic - 19

Olynyk - 10

Rebounds Green - 9

Durant - 8

Thompson - 6 J Johnson - 9

Winslow - 7

Whiteside/Adebayo - 6

Assists Durant - 6

Curry - 4

Iguodala - 3 J Johnson - 69

Winslow - 5

Dragic - 4

Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

After shooting better than 51 percent from the floor over the last four games, the Warriors struggled to put the rock in the hole on Wednesday, making just 36.8 percent of their shot attempts, their worst output of the season. Thankfully, the Dubs’ defense was even stingier.

Kevin Durant continued his excellent play on both sides of the ball with 21 points, eight boards, six assists and three blocks, while Draymond Green turned in a season-high 18 points as the Dubs picked up their fourth straight win.

BLOCK PARTY



The Dubs saw their nine-game streak of at least seven blocks come to an end in Denver on Saturday, but they started another one on Monday. The Warriors tallied 10 blocks on the night, their fourth such double-digit block effort of the season. Durant added three more blocks to his league-leading total, which now stands at 27, while Kevon Looney matched Durant and in the process set a new career-high with three denials.

Defense fueling offense on @nbcsauthentic A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

MORE DEFENSE

The Warriors didn’t allow the Heat to score more than 23 points in any period. Miami’s 36.1 shooting percentage was a season-best for the Dubs’ defense, which held Miami to three points for the final 4:55 the third quarter, at the end of which had the Dubs up by 18. The Heat's 80 points and 30 made field goals were also season lows for a Warriors opponent.

GET OUT AND RUN

The Warriors outscored the Heat 26-4 in fast break points, and it was the Dubs’ work in transition that ignited a 13-2 run in the second quarter in which the Dubs took the lead for good. First, it was Patrick McCaw finishing a break just ahead of a premiere shotblocker in Hassan Whiteside. About 40 seconds later, Durant pulled down a defensive board and started the break himself, only to find a streaking Looney for a two-handed flush. Those baskets ignited a game-changing spurt for the Dubs, creating easy opportunities on a night in which buckets were rather difficult to come by.

McCaw on the move! A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Nov 6, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

TREYMOND

It’s not often that the Splash Brothers will combine to shoot less than 30 percent in a game. But if Draymond Green can continue to knock down shots like he did on Wednesday, the Dubs will have a pretty good insurance policy. Green knocked down four of his six three-point attempts, and has now hit seven of his last 10 treys over the last two games. Over the last four games, he’s 9-for-14 from distance.

HOOPS FOR TROOPS

Monday marked the start of Hoops for Troops Week, presented by Crown Royal. At Monday’s game, current and former military members were recognized during a break in the action, drawing a strong applause at Oracle Arena. The Dubs’ military appreciation will continue on Tuesday with Assistant Coach Mike Brown joining a team of other volunteers to assemble care packages at the Coast Guard Island gymnasium in Alameda. Brown, whose father served more than 20 years in the United States Air Force, will take part in a number of activities, including sorting donations, writing letters and packing boxes that will be shipped to military members and veterans locally and around the world.

UP NEXT

The Dubs continue their homestand on Wednesday against the Timberwolves in a matchup of two of the top three teams atop the Western Conference standings. Find Tickets