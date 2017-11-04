Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 11/6/17

The Warriors begin a four-game homestand when they host the Miami Heat on Monday night.

HOME, SWEET HOME

Fresh off an undefeated three-game road trip, the Warriors return to the Bay Area for a four-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting one game on their own home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive their very own 2017 NBA Champions Replica Mini Trophy, presented by Rakuten. The 2015 and 2017 NBA Championship trophies will also be available on the concourse during the game to take pictures with. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

In a game that saw both teams dominate for prolonged stretches, the Warriors finished off their road trip with a 127-108 win over the Nuggets on Saturday night. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors and Heat split the season series last year, with each side prevailing on their own home court. Overall, Golden State has won eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW

7-3

T-2nd in West

120.7 PPG (1st)

44.4 RPG (14th)

31.5 APG (1st) MIA

4-5

T-10th in East

103.6 PPG (22nd)

41.9 RPG (T-22nd)

21.3 APG (20th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

MIA: Goran Dragic, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, Okaro White and Hassan Whiteside INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: David West (rest) is out. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

MIA: Dion Waiters (personal reasons) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) are out. Team Notes

FINDING THEIR FORM

The Warriors may have started the season off a bit uncharacteristically, but recently they’ve been finding their groove having just completed an undefeated road trip. “What a great trip,” said Steve Kerr following Saturday’s win in Denver. “Three tough teams, and obviously we’re rounding into form and we kind of turned a corner on this trip.” Ever since losing two of their first three games, Golden State has responded by wining six of their last seven contests, including four-straight on the road. Over the course of those seven games, the Warriors have posted an offensive rating of 120.4 points per 100 possessions, and a defensive rating of 103.7. That 16.7 net rating leads the NBA and is more than double the net rating of all but two other teams in the league over that span. Golden State’s dynamic offense has been a constant throughout the young season, but they’ve played considerably better defense as of late, and that has plenty to do with their recent strong play.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (26.7)

REB: Green (7.8)

AST: Green (7.2) MIA

PTS: Dragic (19.3)

REB: Whiteside (14.0)

AST: Dragic (4.9)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

The Heat entered the weekend having lost four of their last five games, but held on to earn a 104-101 road win over the Clippers on Sunday to bring their record to 4-5. Prior to that victory, the Heat lost a 95-94 heartbreaker in Denver, where Golden State most recently prevailed over the Nuggets by 19 points. Goran Dragic leads Miami’s backcourt and has scored in double-figures in a career-best 55 consecutive games, while Hassan Whiteside is averaging a double-double with 18.3 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. The Heat play at one of the slowest paces in the league and are one of the best teams in the NBA at slowing their opponent down, having allowed an average of just 6.3 fast break points against per game, the second fewest in the league. The Warriors lead the NBA with an average of 26.6 fast break points per game, so look for Golden State to try to push the pace and get out and run as much as possible on Monday night.