Game Preview: Warriors at Nuggets - 11/4/17

The Warriors attempt to complete an undefeated road trip when they take on the Nuggets on Saturday night.



Saturday, November 4

6:00 p.m.

Pepsi Center

WATCH: NBCSBA

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at NuggetsSaturday, November 46:00 p.m.Pepsi CenterWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

END OF THE ROAD

Winners of three-straight road games, Golden State will put that streak to the test when they finish off their current three-game road trip against the Nuggets on Saturday night. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting two games on their home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

After falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first quarter, the Warriors eventually found their footing and came all the way back to earn a 112-92 road win over the Spurs on Thursday night. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors took two of three games in the season series with the Nuggets last year, but the Nuggets prevailed in their final meeting, defeating Golden State by 22 points in Denver. Overall, the Warriors have won eight of the last 11 meetings between the two teams.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW

6-3

3rd in West

120.0 PPG (1st)

44.8 RPG (T-13th)

30.8 APG (1st) DEN

5-4

T-6th in West

105.8 PPG (16th)

44.8 RPG (T-13th)

23.4 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

DEN: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Wilson Chandler, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic. INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (rest) is out. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

DEN: Juancho Hernangomez (Mononucleosis) is out. Team Notes

RUNNING THE BREAK

The Warriors are currently averaging 120.0 points per game, more than five full points more than any other team in the league. One of the main reasons they’ve been able to have such a high-powered offense has been their ability to score on the fast break. The Dubs currently lead the NBA with an average of 27.8 fast break points per game so far this season. For comparison, the Oklahoma City Thunder rank second in the league in that category with an average of 16.0 fast break points per game. The Nuggets are currently only allowing their opponents to score 9.4 fast break points per game, so if Golden State can get out and run to their liking, it bodes well for the Warriors’ chances on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (27.2)

REB: Green (7.9)

AST: Green (7.1) DEN

PTS: Jokic (16.1)

REB: Jokic (11.9)

AST: Jokic (5.0)

DENVER SCOUTING REPORT

The Nuggets were expected to compete for a playoff berth this season, and they’re currently in the thick of the Western Conference with a record of 5-4. They’re in the midst of a season-long six-game homestand, but defeated the Miami Heat on Friday, meaning they’ll be facing the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back. They’ve been one of the better offensive teams in the league, averaging 105.7 points per 100 possessions, but their defensive struggles have significantly mitigated that advantage. Nikola Jokic continues to blossom into one of the better offensive centers in the league, and has partnered with free agent signee Paul Millsap to form one of the more talented frontcourts in the NBA. If the Warriors are going to earn their fourth-straight road win, they’ll likely need to make life tough on those two.