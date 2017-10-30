Warriors Bounce Back in a Big Way to Beat Clippers

Despite playing their second game in as many nights, the Warriors turned in their best performance of the young season on Monday, racing past the Clippers by a score of 141-113 in Los Angeles. In addition to recording a season-high in points, the Dubs also posted their best team field goal and three-point percentages so far this season and notched their fifth game with at least 30 assists. Stephen Curry, who sat out the entire fourth quarter, led all scorers with 31 points and made a season-best seven three-pointers. Kevin Durant added 19 points and seven rebounds, while Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with a season-high 16 points, nine boards and six assists. With the victory, Golden State improves to 5-3 on the season.

GAME LEADERS GSW LAC Points Curry - 31

Durant - 19

Green - 16 Gallinari - 19

Williams - 17

Griffin - 16

Rebounds Green - 9

Durant - 7

Curry/Thompson - 5 Jordan - 11

Reed - 8

Griffin - 3

Assists Curry - 6

Green - 6

Thompson - 6 Beverley - 4

Gallinari - 4

Griffin - 4

24 hours after totaling their most turnovers in a game in nearly three years, the Dubs took much better care of the ball in Monday’s victory, committing a season-low 12 turnovers. It’s the first time this season the Warriors have committed fewer than 16 turnovers in a game.

The Warriors didn’t just put forth the best offensive performance of their season on Monday; the same can be said for the league in general. Golden State’s 141 points against the Clippers are the most points scored by an NBA team so far this season. It was especially impressive given the situation. Not only were the Dubs playing on the back end of a back-to-back, but the Clippers entered Monday’s game having given up no more than 103 points in any game this season. Golden State not only eclipsed that mark, but did so before the end of the third quarter. Stephen Curry’s buzzer-beating three-pointer, which would prove to be his final shot attempt of the night, gave Golden State a 107-86 advantage heading into the fourth and final frame.

In addition to scoring an NBA season-high 141 points, the Warriors also collected 37 assists in Monday’s win, the most assists in a game by an NBA team so far in the 2017-18 campaign. It was Golden State’s fifth game this season with 30-or-more assists. The New Orleans Pelicans (two) are the only other team in the league with multiple 30-assist games this year.

A lot of players got in on the scoring action for the Warriors on Monday night, but a few players in particular made the most of their minutes. JaVale McGee led all of Golden State’s bench scorers with 10 points in 15 minutes of action, reaching double figures for the first time this season. Shaun Livingston was a game-best plus-26 in only 14 minutes, while Jordan Bell provided eight points on perfect 4-of-4 shooting from the field, as well as another highlight-reel dunk:

Golden State continues on to San Antonio where they’ll take on the Spurs in the second game of their current three-game road trip on Thursday night. It will represent the first meeting between the two teams since the Warriors eliminated the Spurs in four games in the 2017 Western Conference Finals.