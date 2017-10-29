Game Preview: Warriors at Clippers - 10/30/17

The Warriors open a three-game road trip on Monday night in Los Angeles.



Monday, October 30

7:30 p.m.

STAPLES Center

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at ClippersMonday, October 307:30 p.m.STAPLES CenterWATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TVRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

The Dubs tip off a three-game road trip in Los Angeles less than 24 hours after the conclusion of a three-game homestand. This will be the first of four Warriors-Clippers matchups this season, and it will also be the Dubs' first intra-division game as well. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and fans will be able to catch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV (outside of Bay Area), 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors trimmed a 13-point fourth quarter deficit down to three with less than two minutes to go, but their comeback attempt ultimately fell short in Sunday’s 115-107 home loss to the Pistons. Klay Thompson (29 points), Kevin Durant (28) and Stephen Curry (27) shot a combined 33-for-50 (66 percent) from the floor, but it wasn’t enough to keep 26 turnovers from turning into 33 points for Detroit. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

Golden State swept the season series with the Clippers last year, winning each of the four games by at least 10 points. Overall, the Warriors have won each of their last 10 games against the Pacific Division rival and have swept the season series in each of the last two seasons.

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW

4-3

6th in West

118.1 PPG (1st)

45.1 RPG (12th)

30.0 APG (1st) LAC

4-1

2nd in West

106.2 PPG (10th)

50.4 RPG (3rd)

20.0 APG (26th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

LAC: Patrick Beverley, Austin Rivers, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Team Notes

LAC: Team Notes

TIME TO CLEAN IT UP

The Dubs shot 57 percent in Sunday’s game, but still lost by eight. While multiple factors certainly contributed to the defeat, the one that sticks out most is the season-high 26 turnovers that led to 33 points for Detroit. The Warriors have now issued at least 16 turnovers in each of their seven games this season, but the issue can be solved, according to Coach Kerr, with more attention to detail. “This has to do with a complete lack of focus and fundamentals,” Kerr said after Sunday’s defeat. “We are throwing the ball all over the place. Even some passes are just hitting guys in the shoes even if they are not turnovers. It’s focus and execution.” Playing the back end of a back-to-back, it’s natural for teams not to be their sharpest, which is why it’s even more important for the Dubs to have that extra focus that Kerr mentioned in his postgame comments.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (27.6)

REB: Green (8.1)

AST: Green (7.4) LAC

PTS: Griffin (24.8)

REB: Jordan (17.4)

AST: Griffin (4.4)

L.A. CLIPPERS SCOUTING REPORT

Just like the Warriors, the Clippers suffered a home loss to the Pistons in their most recent game. Prior to that game, Los Angeles was the last undefeated team remaining in the NBA. As is, the Clippers have the second-best record in the West and have played the fewest amount of games of any team in the conference. In recent seasons, the Clippers have been one of the top offensive teams in the league. And even though the team no longer has Chris Paul (traded to Rockets), they still have Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Griffin leads the team in scoring and assists, while DeAndre Jordan ranks second in the league in rebounding. Long time Rockets guard Patrick Beverley is now the starting point guard for the Clippers, and Danilo Gallinari, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams all give L.A. some quality depth behind Griffin and Jordan.