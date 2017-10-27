Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pistons - 10/29/17

The Warriors finish off their homestand on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons on Filipino Heritage Night.

The Warriors close out a three-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Detroit Pistons on Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Cache Creek. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams this season, and Sunday’s game represents Detroit’s lone visit to Oracle Arena during the 2017-18 campaign. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 31 points, but it was the reserves that proved the difference in Golden State's 120-117 comeback victory on Friday night. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

Golden State swept the season series with the Pistons last year, including a 20-point victory at Oracle Arena back on January 12. Overall, the Warriors have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

DET: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Team Notes

DET: Team Notes

BETTER BENCH

It’s still very early in the season, but even with the small sample size, there’s evidence to suggest the Warriors bench is improved compared to last year. Following their standout performance against the Wizards, the Dubs’ reserves are now averaging more points per game than they did last year, while shooting a better percentage from both two and three-point range. Nick Young and Omri Casspi have provided Golden State’s bench units with the ability to stretch the floor, while David West looks as steady and imposing as ever. Factor in young players like Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney, and it’s easy to see why the Warriors’ bench offers promise moving forward.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (27.7)

REB: Durant (8.2)

AST: Green (8.0) DET

PTS: Harris (23.6)

REB: Drummond (13.2)

AST: Jackson (6.2)

DETROIT SCOUTING REPORT

The Pistons will be the Warriors’ third Eastern Conference opponent in a span of three games. Detroit has alternated wins and losses all season, and defeated Minnesota 122-101 on Wednesday to improve to 3-2. They will, however, play the Clippers in L.A. on Saturday night, meaning their matchup with the defending NBA Champions will fall on the second night of a back-to-back. Tobias Harris leads the team in scoring, and the Pistons seem to rise and fall with his performance. In victories, Harris is averaging 30.7 points per game, compared to just 13.0 in Detroit’s two defeats. The Pistons are both scoring 2.6 more and allowing 2.6 fewer points per 100 possessions compared to last year, meaning they’ve been an improved team on both ends thus far. If the Warriors hope to close out their homestand with an undefeated record, they’re going to have to earn it.