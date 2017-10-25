Game Preview: Warriors vs. Wizards - 10/27/17

The Warriors continue their homestand on Friday against the Wizards.

The Warriors will honor the legendary Alvin Attles on Friday when they continue their homestand against the Washington Wizards. This will be the first of this season’s two matchups between Golden State and Washington, marking the Wizards’ lone Bay Area appearance this season.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an Attles 1975 Champions edition bobblehead, and fans attending the game will have the opportunity to take a photo with the 1975 championship trophy and a life-sized version of the bobblehead on the upper concourse outside of Section 214.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each knocked down 3-pointers in the final 62 seconds and the Warriors escaped with a 117-112 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors and Wizards split the season series last year, with each side prevailing on their own home court. Overall, Golden State has won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the two teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

WAS: John Wall, Bradley Beal, Otto Porter Jr., Kelly Oubre Jr. and Marcin Gortat INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Shaun Livingston (personal) is not with team. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

WAS: Markieff Morris (sports hernia surgery), Devin Robinson (left foot stress fracture) and Sheldon Mac (left achilles surgery) are out. Ian Mahinmi (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Team Notes

EXTRA POSSESSIONS

The Warriors tied their best team field goal percentage (.558) of the young season in their victory over the Raptors on Wednesday, and yet the Dubs required some clutch performances from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry to pull out the victory in the final minutes. Normally, you’d expect Golden State to have a game well in hand if they are that proficient from the floor, but due to a combination of rebounding and turnover struggles, the Raptors were able to hang right with the Warriors throughout the contest. Golden State committed 17 turnovers and permitted Toronto to collect 17 offensive rebounds, allowing the Raptors to attempt 17 more field goal attempts in the game. The Warriors are the top offensive team in the league, but their advantage is mitigated when the opposition is getting those extra possessions. The Wizards have forced the second-most turnovers per game thus far through the early season, meaning Golden State will likely have to be extra careful with the ball on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (29.2)

REB: Green (8.2)

AST: Green (8.4) WAS

PTS: Beal (24.5)

REB: Gortat (11.3)

AST: Wall (9.8)

WASHINGTON SCOUTING REPORT

The revolving door of dominant opposing backcourts continues for the Warriors, as they welcome John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards on Friday. Wall and Beal have combined to average 47.3 points per game thus far, ranking them as the third-highest scoring backcourt tandem in the league behind Golden State’s own Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (50.4) and the Rockets’ James Harden and Eric Gordon (49.8). The Wizards began the season on a three-game winning streak, but fell 102-99 on the road in overtime to the Lakers in their most recent game on Wednesday. They attempt free throws at the third-highest rate of any team in the league, while restricting their opponents to the fifth-lowest free throw rate in the Association. They’re a veteran-laden group with a lot of continuity and they rarely beat themselves, meaning Golden State will have their hands full on Friday night.