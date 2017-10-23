Game Preview: Warriors vs. Raptors - 10/25/17

The Warriors begin a three-game homestand against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

WELCOME HOME

After going 2-1 on their recent three-game road trip, the Warriors return home for three-straight games at Oracle Arena, beginning with a matchup against the visiting Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season, and Wednesday’s game represents Toronto’s lone visit to the Bay Area. The game falls on Replica Ring Night, and all fans in attendance will receive a 2017 NBA Champions Replica Ring. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors closed out their three-game road trip on a high note, defeating the Mavericks 133-103 on Monday. Golden State never trailed in the contest, and after a seesaw first half, the Dubs ran away with the game in the second. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

Golden State swept the two-game season series with the Raptors last year by an average of 8.0 points per contest. Overall, the Dubs have won six in a row over the Raptors, and 14 of the last 16 meetings between the two teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

TOR: Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Norman Powell, Serge Ibaka and Lucas Nogueira INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW:

TOR: Malcom Miller (right ankle) and Jonas Valanciunas (sprained left ankle) are out.

LOTS OF FIREPOWER

The Warriors haven’t been as strong defensively as they’d like to be to start the season, although they were much better in their victory over the Mavericks on Monday. Offensively, however, they’ve been as strong as ever. With another 133 points on Monday, the Dubs are now averaging 120.8 points per game and a league-best 117.1 points per 100 possessions, both of which are superior to their statistics from last season. The Raptors are no slouch on offense either, having topped 117 points twice in their first three games while posting the seventh-best offensive rating (110.3) in the league. Much of both the Warriors and Raptors offensive success has been due to their three-point shooting, as they rank first and fifth, respectively in made threes per game, and second and third, respectively, in three-pointers attempted per game. Whichever side has more success from long distance on Wednesday could have the upper hand in the matchup.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (29.0)

REB: Durant (8.5)

AST: Green (9.0) POR

PTS: DeRozan (27.3)

REB: Valanciunas (9.5)

AST: Lowry (7.0)

TORONTO SCOUTING REPORT

Golden State will face two of the better backcourts in the NBA over their next two games, beginning with the Raptors’ dynamic duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday. Those two combined to average 49.7 points per game last season, which ranked as the second-highest scoring backcourt in the league behind Portland’s C.J. McCollum and Damian Lillard. Just like Golden State, Toronto currently ranks as one of the top offensive teams in the Association, but they’ve distinguished themselves on the defensive end as well, where they’ve posted the third-best defensive rating in the league. The Raptors have held all of their opponents thus far to 100 points or less, while the Dubs have scored at least 101 points or more in every one of their games. Something has to give, and that could prove to be the difference in an exciting interconference matchup.