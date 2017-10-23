Warriors Down Mavericks In Dallas

The Warriors closed out their three-game road trip on a high note, defeating the Mavericks 133-103 on Monday. Golden State never trailed in the contest, and after a seesaw first half, the Dubs ran away with the game in the second. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 29 points, while Kevin Durant added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Klay Thompson recorded 20 points and three three-pointers and Draymond Green filled the stat sheet with 10 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. With the win, the Warriors even the record at 2-2.

GAME LEADERS GSW DAL Points Curry - 29

Durant - 25

Thompson - 21 Matthews - 19

Barnes - 13

Ferrell/Barea - 13

Rebounds Durant - 8

Green - 7

Pachulia - 7 Barnes - 7

Nowtizki - 7

Noel - 7

Assists Green - 8

Curry - 8

Durant - 6 Barea - 8

Barnes - 3

3 Tied - 2

Uneven Start



Golden State ensured that they would never trail by getting off to a great start in the opening quarter. Klay Thompson sank a 16-foot jumper on the opening possession, and after Dallas closed within 7-6, the Warriors reeled off 12 consecutive points to take their first double-digit lead of the contest. An alley-oop from Draymon Green to Jordan Bell would close out the scoring in the quarter and increase Golden State’s advantage to 40-24 at the end of one. It was the Warriors’ first 40-point quarter of the season after they recorded 19 such quarters a year ago.

The second quarter was a totally different story, however, as the Mavericks capitalized on Golden State’s mistakes to climb back in the game. After shooting 65.0 percent from the field in the first frame, the Warriors shot only 43.5 percent in the second, and Dallas translated their five second quarter turnovers into nine points. Furthering the Mavericks cause, Dallas outscored Golden State 10-2 in second chance points in the second quarter to pull within 65-62 going into halftime.

Delay of Game

Out of the ‘you won’t see that everyday’ department, the Mavericks were assessed a second delay of game penalty for being late to the court to start the second half. As a result, Stephen Curry took and made a technical free throw prior to resumption of play.

Curry's Milestone

With 29 points in the game, Curry increased his career total to 13,204 points scored. In doing so, he surpassed Nate Thurmond (13,191) for fifth place on the Warriors’ all-time scoring list.

Thompson's Streak

After making another three three-pointers on Monday, Klay Thompson has now made at least one three-pointer in 58 consecutive regular season games. That’s the longest active streak in the NBA.

Free Throws

Speaking of active streaks, Curry’s got a good one going, too. He made all 13 of his free throw attempts on Monday, marking the first time in his career he’s converted double-digit free throws in three-straight games. Curry is now a perfect 39-of-39 from the charity stripe so far this season.

Up Next

After going 2-1 on their road trip, the Warriors will return home for a three-game homestand against Eastern Conference foes, beginning with a matchup against the visiting Toronto Raptors on Replica Ring Night this Wednesday.