Dubs Defeated in Global Games Opener
Minnesota Reserves Run Away with the Game in Fourth Quarter
Posted: Oct 05, 2017
The Warriors and Timberwolves put on a thrilling display in Shenzhen but in the end it was the Minnesota reserves getting the best of those of the Dubs in a 111-95 Golden State defeat on Thursday in the opener of the 2017 NBA Global Games.
GAME LEADERS
|GSW
|MIN
|Points
|
Durant - 20
Curry - 14
Thompson - 13
|Towns - 16
Butler - 16
Wiggins - 14
|
Rebounds
|
Green - 6
Curry - 6
Pachulia - 6
|Dieng - 10
Towns - 8
Gibson - 7
|
Assists
|
Green - 8
Curry - 4
Pachulia - 4
|Jones - 6
Crawford - 5
Butler - 4
The Warriors got tremendous production from their starters and opened the game on a 15-4 run. The Dubs would go on to lead by as many as 13 points in the opening frame, but Minnesota outscored Golden State in each of the final three quarters, including a 32-12 trouncing in the final period that was played entirely by each team’s reserves.
Kevin Durant shot 8-for-13 from the floor and led all scorers with 20 points in 25 minutes of play. Splash Brothers Stephen Curry (14 points) and Klay Thompson (13 points) pleased the crowd with a trio of 3-pointers apiece, and Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with five points, six boards and eight assists. Additionally, Omri Casspi, who sat out Saturday’s preseason opener in observance Yom Kippur, had six points on 3-of-5 shooting in his Warriors debut.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler led seven Minnesota double-digit scorers with 16 points apiece, but it was the Timberwolves reserves most responsible for the victory. The Wolves’ went just five players deep in their bench, compared to 12 reserves seeing action for the Dubs, and each of Minnesota’s bench players had a plus/minus differential in double digits on the positive side.
The Dubs and Timberwolves will meet again on Sunday as the NBA Global Games continue in Shanghai.
PHOTOS: Warriors vs. Timberwolves in Shenzhen, China
October 05, 2017
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shake hands before the game as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors runs out before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Draymond Green #23 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smile and laugh before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors goes for a block against Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Jeff Teague #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves addresses the fans as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Former NBA player, Chauncey Billups greets Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Former NBA player, Marcus Camby greets Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Fans of the Golden State Warriors against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universidade in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves jumps ball against Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universidade in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: An exterior view of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Golden State Warriors as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universidade in Shenzhen, China.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk to the crowd before the game as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors runs out before the game against the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors runs out before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Fans hold up a sign before the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Fans hold up a shirt before the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Omri Casspi #18 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Shaun Livingston #34 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors saves the ball from going out of bounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: JaVale McGee #1 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors smiles and walks off the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: NBA Legends attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors coaches against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 05: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors saves a ball from going out of bounds against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of 2017 NBA Global Games China on October 5, 2017 in Shenzhen, China at Shenzhen Universidade.
SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 5: Nick Young #6 of the Golden State Warriors chats with Yi Jianlian during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of the 2017 Global Games - China on October 5, 2017 at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, China.