Warriors Beat Timberwolves For First Win Of Summer League

Facing the Timberwolves for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Warriors bounced back and earned their first win of the Las Vegas Summer League with a 77-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.
Patrick McCaw led all scorers with a personal Summer League high of 26 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists. Jordan Bell set a Golden State Summer League franchise record with 16 rebounds in addition to his six points and three blocks, while Bryce Alford and Elgin Cook added 13 and 12 points, respectively.
With the win, Golden State advances to the next round of the Summer League tournament, where they will face the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
PTS: McCaw (26)
REB: Bell (16)
AST: McCaw (5)
MIN
PTS: Williams (19)
REB: Ellis (8)
AST: Paige (6)
Box Score | Highlights
NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 7.12.17
