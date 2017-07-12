(Jack Arent/NBAE/Getty Images)

Warriors Beat Timberwolves For First Win Of Summer League

Golden State Advances To Next Round Of Summer League Tournament
Posted: Jul 12, 2017

Facing the Timberwolves for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Warriors bounced back and earned their first win of the Las Vegas Summer League with a 77-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

Patrick McCaw led all scorers with a personal Summer League high of 26 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists. Jordan Bell set a Golden State Summer League franchise record with 16 rebounds in addition to his six points and three blocks, while Bryce Alford and Elgin Cook added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

With the win, Golden State advances to the next round of the Summer League tournament, where they will face the Boston Celtics on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW
PTS: McCaw (26)
REB: Bell (16)
AST: McCaw (5)

MIN
PTS: Williams (19)
REB: Ellis (8)
AST: Paige (6)

Box Score | Highlights

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 7.12.17

July 12, 2017

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in win over Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Timberwolves 7.12.17

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in win over Minnesota Timberwolves
Highlights of Golden State Warriors in win over Minnesota Timberwolves

July 12, 2017: Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney, Bryce Alford, Alex Hamilton, Jabari Brown
Jul 12, 2017  |  01:30
Golden State Warriors with 4 Dunks against the Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors with 4 Dunks against the Timberwolves

July 12, 2017: Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Jordan Bell, Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney
Jul 12, 2017  |  00:42
Cook Lays It In
Cook Lays It In

Elgin Cook drives to the rim and throughs up the layup off the glass.
Jul 12, 2017  |  00:15
Bryce Alford with the nice dish vs. the Timberwolves
Bryce Alford with the nice dish vs. the Timberwolves

July 12, 2017: Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Bryce Alford
Jul 12, 2017  |  00:12
McCaw Drains The Three
McCaw Drains The Three

Jabari Brown kicks it out to Patrick McCaw for the 3-pointer.
Jul 12, 2017  |  00:15
Bell Throws It Down
Bell Throws It Down

Bryce Alford passes Jordan Bell for the one-handed slam.
Jul 12, 2017  |  00:20

Warriors

2017 NBA Summer League