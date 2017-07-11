(Bart Young/NBAE/Getty Images)

Warriors Topped By Timberwolves in Sudden Death Overtime

Golden State Still Searching For First Summer League Victory
Posted: Jul 11, 2017

It came down to sudden death overtime, and Golden State fell just short. The Warriors remained winless in 2017 Las Vegas Summer League action after falling to the Timberwolves 78-76 on Tuesday night.

Patrick McCaw led all scorers with 20 points. Jordan Bell stuffed the stat sheet with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks, while Damian Jones added nine points and three blocks of his own.

Golden State now advances to the tournament portion of the Las Vegas Summer League, and will play next on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW
PTS: McCaw (20)
REB: Bell (11)
AST: Bell (5)

MIN
PTS: Williams/Costello (14)
REB: Costello (15)
AST: Paige (8)

Box Score | Highlights

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Timberwolves - 7.11.17

July 11, 2017

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Minnesota Timberwolves

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Minnesota Timberwolves
Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Minnesota Timberwolves

July 11, 2017: Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Highlights of Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, Patrick McCaw
Jul 11, 2017  |  01:24
Patrick McCaw Baseline Drive
Patrick McCaw Baseline Drive

Patrick McCaw drives baseline for the layup and the foul.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:18
Damian Jones Emphatic Block
Damian Jones Emphatic Block

Damian Jones comes out to nowhere to make the spectacular block.
Jul 11, 2017  |  00:20

