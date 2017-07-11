Warriors Topped By Timberwolves in Sudden Death Overtime

It came down to sudden death overtime, and Golden State fell just short. The Warriors remained winless in 2017 Las Vegas Summer League action after falling to the Timberwolves 78-76 on Tuesday night.

Patrick McCaw led all scorers with 20 points. Jordan Bell stuffed the stat sheet with five points, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals and six blocks, while Damian Jones added nine points and three blocks of his own.

Damian Jones & Jordan Bell combined for a 1st quarter block party pic.twitter.com/Zfp1j10RiY — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 12, 2017

Golden State now advances to the tournament portion of the Las Vegas Summer League, and will play next on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: McCaw (20)

REB: Bell (11)

AST: Bell (5) MIN

PTS: Williams/Costello (14)

REB: Costello (15)

AST: Paige (8) Box Score | Highlights