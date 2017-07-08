McCaw Scores 25 in Dubs' Summer League Opener

Philadelphia’s Larry Drew II hit a contested jumper to give the 76ers a two-point advantage in the final seconds, and Warriors guard Patrick McCaw tried to answer on the other end with a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but the shot rimmed out and time expired on the Dubs’ 95-93 defeat in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
McCaw’s near game-winner came at the end of a brilliant performance by the no-longer-rookie guard. McCaw, playing on his college home court (UNLV), had 25 points and knocked down five threes on 11 attempts. Jabari Brown of the Santa Cruz Warriors had 16 points and Damian Jones of the Dubs had 13 points and three blocks in his Summer League debut. Making his Warriors debut, Jordan Bell, the 38th pick in last month’s NBA Draft who the Dubs acquired on draft night from the Bulls, had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in his pro debut.
The Dubs’ summer squad will have an off-day on Sunday before returning to action in Las Vegas against the Cavs on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
PTS: McCaw (21)
REB: Looney (7)
AST: Hamilton (8)
PHI
PTS: Korkmaz (15)
REB: Bolden (10)
AST: Drew (6)
Box Score | Highlights
NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. 76ers 7.8.17
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 8: Damian Jones #15 of the Golden State Warriors goes for the tip off against Kaleb Tarczewski #35 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
