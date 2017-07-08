McCaw Scores 25 in Dubs' Summer League Opener

(Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images)

Posted: Jul 08, 2017

Philadelphia’s Larry Drew II hit a contested jumper to give the 76ers a two-point advantage in the final seconds, and Warriors guard Patrick McCaw tried to answer on the other end with a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but the shot rimmed out and time expired on the Dubs’ 95-93 defeat in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

McCaw’s near game-winner came at the end of a brilliant performance by the no-longer-rookie guard. McCaw, playing on his college home court (UNLV), had 25 points and knocked down five threes on 11 attempts. Jabari Brown of the Santa Cruz Warriors had 16 points and Damian Jones of the Dubs had 13 points and three blocks in his Summer League debut. Making his Warriors debut, Jordan Bell, the 38th pick in last month’s NBA Draft who the Dubs acquired on draft night from the Bulls, had eight points, four rebounds and two blocks in his pro debut.

The Dubs’ summer squad will have an off-day on Sunday before returning to action in Las Vegas against the Cavs on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW
PTS: McCaw (21)
REB: Looney (7)
AST: Hamilton (8)

PHI
PTS: Korkmaz (15)
REB: Bolden (10)
AST: Drew (6)

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. 76ers 7.8.17

July 08, 2017

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Philadelphia 76ers

Highlights: Warriors vs. 76ers 7.8.17

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Philadelphia 76ers
Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Philadelphia 76ers

July 08, 2017: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors - Highlights of Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell, Damian Jones, Elgin Cook
Jul 8, 2017  |  01:22
McCaw Drops 25
McCaw Drops 25

Patrick McCaw scores 25 points, grabs four rebounds and dishes two assists against the 76ers in Las Vegas.
Jul 8, 2017  |  01:51
Jordan Bell with the rejection vs. the 76ers
Jordan Bell with the rejection vs. the 76ers

July 08, 2017: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors - Highlights of Jordan Bell
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:09
Damian Jones with the rejection vs. the 76ers
Damian Jones with the rejection vs. the 76ers

July 08, 2017: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors - Highlights of Damian Jones
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:09
Jones Throws Down the Slam
Jones Throws Down the Slam

Damian Jones takes the feed and throws down the jam.
Jul 8, 2017  |  00:13
Brown Scores 16 points
Brown Scores 16 points

Jabari Brown scores 16 points, grabs three rebounds and dishes two assists against the 76ers in Las Vegas.
Jul 8, 2017  |  01:14

