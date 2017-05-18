Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 5/20/17

Leading the series 2-0, the Warriors head to San Antonio for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.



Game 3

Tuesday, May 20

6:00 p.m.

AT&T Center

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

ON TO SAN ANTONIO

Leading the series 2-0, the Warriors now head to San Antonio for the next two games of the Western Conference Finals, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Watch the action on ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors led from start to finish and earned a 136-100 victory over the Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

2-0

1st in West

117.1 PPG (1st)

45.4 RPG (2nd)

28.0 APG (1st) SAS

0-2

2nd in West

106.4 PPG (7th)

44.5 RPG (3rd)

20.4 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

SAS: Patty Mills, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) is probable. Zaza Pachulia (right heel contusion) and Kevon Looney (left hip strain) are out. Team Notes

SAS: Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) and Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) are out. Team Notes

BENCH SCORING

Patrick McCaw led all bench scorers with 18 points in 27 minutes in Game 2, and Golden State’s advantage in bench scoring had plenty to do with their ability to run away with the victory. The Warriors’ bench combined for 63 points in the win, their highest total in any game this season (regular season or playoffs). McCaw, who had played fewer than 10 combined minutes since the end of the first round, became the first Warriors rookie with at least 18 points off the bench in a playoff game since Robert Parish in 1977, and the first rookie in the NBA with 18-or-more points off the bench in a playoff game since James Harden in 2010. It was a stark contrast from Game 1, in which San Antonio’s bench outscored that of Golden State’s by a margin of 39-13, and that was in a game that came down to the final minute. Bench scoring has seemed to be a decisive factor thus far in the series, and the Warriors may need their supporting cast to continue to contribute if they hope to steal a game or two on the road.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (28.6)

REB: Green (8.9)

AST: Green (7.1) SAS

PTS: Leonard (27.7)

REB: Leonard (7.8)

AST: Leonard (4.6)

BATTLE ON THE BOARDS

While the Warriors now hold a 2-0 lead in the series, not everything has gone their way. The Spurs outrebounded Golden State 49-40 in Game 2, and San Antonio’s 22 offensive rebounds were the most the Warriors have given up in any game this season. The Spurs had a significant rebounding advantage in the first two quarters of Game 1 before Golden State turned things around in the second half, and San Antonio’s ability to control the boards is certainly an area in which the Dubs can improve moving forward. The Warriors are doing a great job forcing missed shots, limiting the Spurs to 41.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range, but they can do a better job of cleaning up those misses and preventing San Antonio from getting multiple scoring opportunities within a single trip down the floor.