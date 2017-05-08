Warriors Complete Sweep of Jazz

The Warriors have advanced to the Western Conference Finals after completing the sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 121-95 victory in Game 4 on Monday night. Golden State outscored the Jazz by 22 points in the first quarter and never trailed in the contest. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 30 points, while Draymond Green recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant added 21 and 18 points, respectively, and JaVale McGee contributed 12 points off the bench.

GAME LEADERS GSW UTA Points Curry - 30

Thompson - 21

Durant - 18 Hayward - 25

Mack - 18

Exum - 15

Rebounds Green - 10

Pachulia - 8

Durant - 6 Gobert - 13

Hayward - 5

Mack - 5

Assists Green - 11

Curry - 7

Durant - 5 Hayward - 3

Ingles - 3

Mack/Exum - 2

At both the Warriors’ shootaround on Monday morning and his pregame media availability, Mike Brown stressed the importance of getting off to a fast start. His message was clearly received, as the Dubs put their killer instinct on display from the opening tip.

Klay Thompson opened the scoring with two consecutive jumpers, and after Gordon Hayward answered with a three-pointer, Stephen Curry responded with two-straight three-pointers of his own. Golden State would make six of their first eight shots, and the Splash Brothers would combine for 19 of the Warriors’ first 21 points. The Jazz, on the other hand, had a much tougher time finding the bottom net and started 2-of-14 from the field. Curry would add the final three of his 14 first quarter points on three free throws with 52 seconds left in the first quarter to put Golden State up 37-15. The Jazz as a team would only account for 17 points in the opening frame, which came to a close with the Warriors leading 39-17.

Facing elimination, Utah would not go away quietly, however. After Ian Clark opened the second quarter scoring, the Jazz surged back with a 14-0 run to pull within 10 on Dante Exum’s layup at the 8:36 mark. Mike Brown called a timeout to halt the momentum, and Golden State responded with an 8-0 burst once they resumed play. Still, though, the Jazz kept fighting, and would make a game of it going into halftime. Kevin Durant rebuilt the Warriors’ lead to 18 once more with a layup at the 2:48 mark, but Utah closed the half on a 12-2 run from there to cut it to 60-52 at the half, the closest they’d been since midway through the first quarter.

After the two sides alternated dominant quarters, the third frame would be far more competitive. Durant and Thompson reopened the scoring with consecutive jumpers, but Hayward’s three-pointer on the ensuing possession ignited a 6-0 Utah burst that would trim the deficit in half. Unfortunately for the Jazz, though, that was as close as they’d get for the remainder of the contest. After Curry and Shelvin Mack traded scores, Durant converted a three-pointer and an alley-oop dunk in a span of 22 seconds to rebuild Golden State’s advantage to double-digits. Following three-straight points from Hayward, the two teams would then alternate scores for the remainder of the third quarter – that is, until the Warriors sucked the air out of the building with a run to close the frame. After Andre Iguodala split free throws, Curry sank a step-back three-pointer with 36 seconds to go. Then, after Utah missed on the other end, Draymond Green found Iguodala in the corner, who promptly drained a three-pointer of his own with two seconds left to give Golden State a 93-79 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

HUGE ???? #SPLASH ???? (x2) to end 3Q. (@nbaontnt) A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on May 8, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Green converted a layup 30 seconds into the final frame, and Iguodala’s free throw at the 9:11 mark would prove to be the deciding point in the contest. But to put an end to any doubt, that free throw began a 7-0 Warriors’ burst that would increase their advantage to 102-83 and prompt a Jazz timeout with 6:39 remaining. After Dante Exum halted the run with a layup out of the break, Thompson provided the next seven points in the contest, and Curry’s fourth and final three-pointer of the evening with exactly four minutes left to play would tie Golden State’s largest lead of the entire game at 113-87. With the game well in hand, Mike Brown pulled his starters, and went to the reserves to finish off the eventual 121-95 victory.

With the Game 4 win, the Warriors earned their second consecutive and fourth-ever sweep in a best-of-seven series in franchise history. Golden State now advances to the Western Conference Finals for the third-straight year, where they’ll await the victor of the ongoing series between the Spurs and Rockets.