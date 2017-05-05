Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 5/6/17

After taking the first two games of the series, the Warriors head to Utah for Game 3 on Saturday night.



Game 3

Saturday, May 6

5:30 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

ON TO SALT LAKE CITY

After winning the first two games of the series at home, the Warriors head to Salt Lake City for the next two games against the Jazz, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Draymond Green knocked down four of his five 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Dubs took a 2-0 series lead with Thursday's 115-104 win at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

2-0

1st in West

116.5 PPG (1st)

45.0 RPG (2nd)

29.0 APG (1st) UTA

0-2

5th in West

98.9 PPG (11th)

38.4 RPG (13th)

20.6 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: George Hill, Joe Ingles, Gordon Hayward, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (left hip strain) is out. Team Notes

UTA: Alec Burks (left knee) is TBD. Team Notes

TREYMOND

Draymond Green picked a great time to find his three-point stroke. He helped give Golden State a huge early advantage by making his first four three-point attempts in Game 2, all of which came in the first quarter. He’d add another late in the second frame to rebuild the Warriors’ lead to 15 points, upping his cumulative playoff total to 18 threes this postseason. For a frame of reference, that’s more made threes than the likes of some of the league’s top sharpshooters, including Eric Gordon, James Harden and Klay Thompson. Perhaps even more impressive than the sheer number of makes is the accuracy that’s come with it. Green is shooting 54.5 percent from three-point range in the playoffs, the third-highest clip of any postseason player that has made at least 10 treys. You expect Thompson, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to shoot well from long distance, but when Green is this potent from the perimeter, it adds another dimension to Golden State’s offense - which is already difficult enough to stop as it is. The longer Green is able to keep this up, the tougher Utah’s task becomes.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (27.3)

REB: Green (8.8)

AST: Green (7.0) UTA

PTS: Hayward (23.4)

REB: Gobert (8.7)

AST: Ingles (3.7)

BALANCED SCORING

Green totaled 21 points in that Game 2 victory, ranking third on the team behind Durant (25) and Curry (23) for the scoring lead in the contest. It marked the first time this postseason that the Warriors had three separate 20-point scorers in the same game, and that balanced scoring attack stood in stark contrast to that of the Jazz. Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 33 points, but that was more than twice the total of any other player on his team. In fact, Hayward is the only Utah player to top the 20-point threshold so far in the series. The Jazz are certainly known more for their defense than their offense, but when facing as potent of an offensive team as Golden State, finding supplemental scoring from throughout the roster is more crucial than it would be otherwise. As the series transitions to Utah for the next two games, it will be interesting to see if some of those role players on the Jazz thrive off of being back on their home court. If not, the Warriors might be able to take a commanding lead in the series and put the Jazz on the brink.