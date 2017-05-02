Warriors Handle Jazz in Game One

The Warriors took a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals after defeating the Jazz 106-94 in Game 1 on Tuesday night. Golden State never trailed in the contest, as Stephen Curry led all scorers with 22 points. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant added 17 points apiece and Klay Thompson notched 15 of his own, as all five Warriors starters reached double-figures for the second-straight game and second time this postseason.

GAME LEADERS GSW UTA Points Curry - 22

Durant - 17

Green - 17 Gobert - 13

Hayward - 12

Hood - 12

Rebounds Green - 8

Curry - 7

Durant/Livingston - 5 Gobert - 8

Mack - 7

Johnson/Hood - 5

Assists West - 7

Green - 6

3 Tied - 5 Hayward - 4

Ingles - 4

Mack - 4

Golden State and Utah were the second and third-ranked defensive teams in the league during the regular season, and their mutual prowess on that end of the court was evident from the start. The game began with alternating turnovers and four-straight misses, and Zaza Pachulia’s layup provided the only scoring in the first two minutes of the contest. Utah began the game 0-of-6 from the field and was held scoreless through the opening four minutes of play, and by the time Rudy Gobert finally broke the seal with a three-point play, Golden State led 9-0. The Jazz would steady themselves from there, and eventually cut it to a one-point game on Derrick Favors’ tip-in with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter. That was as close as they’d get for the rest of the game, however, as after the two sides traded baskets, the Warriors closed the frame on a 7-2 run to claim a 27-21 lead at the end of one and never looked back.

The Warriors’ lineup of Ian Clark, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and David West opened the second quarter on a 12-4 run, and they’d be heard from again later in the second half. Golden State would possess a double-digit lead for the remainder of the second frame, with Kevin Durant scoring the Warriors’ final points of the quarter with 1:08 left to play. A 4-0 Utah burst to close the frame would pull the Jazz within 58-46 going into halftime. After two quarters, Golden State possessed a 15-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Jazz made their first three field goal attempts of the second half to pull within 61-54 90 seconds into the third quarter, but the Warriors responded with a 9-0 run soon after to put Utah back in a double-digit hole. It would remain a double-digit margin until Rodney Hood knocked down a jumper with 11 seconds left, but two free throws from Draymond Green at the end of the quarter would rebuild the Warriors’ lead to 84-73 heading into the fourth and final frame.

Mike Brown went to that same Clark-Thompson-Iguodala-Green-West lineup to start the fourth quarter, and once again they provided the Dubs with an instant spark. That group would open the quarter on a 10-0 run, all while holding the Jazz scoreless until Joe Johnson got Utah on the board with a three-pointer at the 8:15 mark.

Thompson would give Golden State their first 20-point advantage of the game with an 18-foot jumper less than two minutes later, and Clark would provide the Warriors their largest lead of the entire game on a layup with 5:37 left to play. The Jazz would encroach upon that lead slightly through the rest of the quarter, but the damage had been done. Brown pulled the last of the starters at the 3:21 mark, and allowed the reserves to finish off the eventual 106-94 victory.

With the win, the Warriors take a 1-0 lead in the series heading into Game 2 on Thursday night. In the victory, Golden State matched a franchise playoff record for fewest turnovers in a game for the second time this postseason with only seven giveaways.