Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 12/04/17

Warriors take on the Pelicans halfway through their longest roadtrip.



HALFWAY TO HOME

Coming into the second half of this season's longest road trip, the Dubs will face off against the Pelicans in their second game in as many days. This matchup is the third of four times the Warriors will battle the Pelicans this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 102.1 FM and the Warriors Radio Network.