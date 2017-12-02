Game Preview: Warriors at Pelicans - 12/04/17

Posted: Dec 02, 2017
Warriors at Pelicans
Monday, December 4
5:00 p.m.
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans,LA
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 102.1 FM, Warriors Radio Network

HALFWAY TO HOME
Coming into the second half of this season's longest road trip, the Dubs will face off against the Pelicans in their second game in as many days. This matchup is the third of four times the Warriors will battle the Pelicans this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 102.1 FM and the Warriors Radio Network.

