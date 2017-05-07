Dub Nation Travels

One of the things that make the members of Dub Nation the best fans in the NBA is their loyalty and dedication. Not only are Warriors fans everywhere – they also travel in droves to support their squad on the road, wherever that journey may take them. One could make the case fan support on the road is even more crucial in the playoffs than in the regular season, and there was a large contingent of Warriors fans at Game 3 in Utah on Saturday night. Dressed in Golden State garb from head to toe, they made their presence felt all game long, and got the last laugh with their extended ‘WAAARRRRIIIIOOORRRSSS' chants in the final minutes. We caught up with some of the Dubs fans at the game to get their stories on supporting the team:

Carlos Berry moved to the Bay Area in 1997 and has been a Warriors fan ever since. A season ticket holder for the last 10 years, Berry made the trip to Salt Lake City to support the Dubs on the road. Going into Game 3, he said he was "hoping for a sweep", but added that in the event a Game 5 was forced, "I always like going to Oracle."

The Pierces are a multi-generational family of Warriors fans. Father Buzz is a resident of Monterey, California and flew out to Salt Lake City to meet up with his sons Brett and Ryan at Game 3.

Buzz: "I was a fan in '75 and these guys have been their whole life. These are my kids and we brought them up right."

Brett, who drove down from Boise, Idaho for the game: "I still have the ticket from the first game I went to in 1991, the Utah Jazz versus the Warriors at Oracle Arena."

Ryan, a local Utah resident: "The Jazz have no chance."

The Pierces reeled off numerous names from Warriors lore, including Manute Bol, Tyrone Hill, Terry Teagle, Sarunas Marciulionis and Alton Lister. "We're not newcomers. We've been Warriors fans forever."

"We're big fans. We drove down last night from Montana. Excited to be here, six hours from home. We just had to drive down and see them."

"I think there's going to be so much excitement in the air. I've seen so many Warriors fans. Every little kid has a Stephen Curry jersey. Man, really excited."

"I am absolutely excited. I love seeing the Warriors in their hometown here in Salt Lake, because there's going to be tons of Warriors fans here. It's going to be awesome."

"I'm from Wisconsin. I went to University of Michigan, so I've been a Chris Webber fan, therefore a Warriors fan for 25, 26 years. Steph just took it to another level. Klay took it to another level. And it's amazing to see them. Every time they're in Salt Lake, I'm here."

"Super stoked. We actually came down from Idaho today, so we're just really excited. We're big Warriors fans as well. I'm a KD fan. My little brother here is a Steph Curry fan...This is actually our first playoff game we've been to ever."

"I give a lot of respect to Utah fans, but no one brings it like Warriors fans. It may not be the atmosphere [in Utah] as Oracle, but I'm going to do everything I can to make this the same atmosphere as Oracle...Let's go Warriors!"

"We're so excited to be here. I work in the Bay, but my family is here in Utah. So being back, seeing my fam, seeing my Dubs…it's good to be here."

"We're going to show them how it's done."