Dubs Deep Dives

Analyzing the first two games of the Warriors-Jazz second round series with the help of MOCAP Analytics.

After the first two games of the series, the Warriors are sitting in good position. They hold a 2-0 advantage having successfully defended home court, and have yet to trail at any points in the series. Part of that is due to Golden State’s ability to get off to good starts, but more so, it’s a reflection of the pick-your-poison quandary that they’ve posed to the Jazz.

Despite going up against one of the top defensive teams in the league, the Warriors have still executed well on the offensive end through the first two games of the series. They’ve put themselves in great shot taking positions, averaging 1.18 expected points per shot attempt. Those shots have resulted in 1.19 points per attempt, meaning they’ve only been average shot makers thus far. Given that Utah’s shot making has been better than expected, one could make the case that the average margin of victory for Golden State in the first two games could have been larger than it was.

In Game 1, GSW was exceptional in the open court. Their disciplined approach to the transition game allowed them to gash Utah down the middle as the Jazz tried to take away the transition three-pointer. Golden State consistently got out on the run and beat Utah’s big men down the floor, getting into the lane for easy buckets. Having big men like Draymond Green and Kevin Durant that can handle the ball in the open court, as well as sharpshooters like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson out on the perimeter allows the Warriors to spread the floor and create even more spacing for open looks.

This is where the pick-your-poison dilemma comes into play. When running back on defense in transition, the Jazz have a couple options. They can collapse back into the paint, but that inevitably leaves a sprinting Warrior wide open for an uncontested three-point shot opportunity.

Or, Utah can take away that three-pointer by staying attached to perimeter players in transition. However, that stretches the defense and allows lanes to the basket, which the Dubs took full advantage of on multiple occasions.

In Game 2, the Jazz adjusted by eliminating the possibility of that pick-your-poison scenario in the first place. Despite committing one more turnover than they did in Game 1, the Jazz limited Golden State to 10 fewer fast break points, partly due to the fact that they consistently fouled the Warriors in the backcourt to prevent them from getting out on the fast break following a turnover. Inherently, they accrued more team fouls as a result, but the strategy proved effective in curtailing Golden State’s transition offense by taking away some of those high-probability attempts when the defense wasn’t set.

Whether on the fast break or in half court sets, however, Golden State’s big guns have still been getting good looks. Durant, Curry and Green have all displayed good to great shot taking thus far in the series based on expected points per shooting play, which includes getting to the free throw line.

When those three have been on the floor with Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, the lineup’s expected points per shot attempt jumped up another notch. On the other side of the coin, Utah’s Game 2 starting lineup of Shelvin Mack, Rodney Hood, Gordon Hayward, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gobert struggled to keep the Warriors in check on the defensive end, allowing 1.37 points per shot attempt.

That was Utah’s lineup when they pulled within seven points early in the third quarter of Game 2. Iguodala subbed in for Golden State at that juncture to join the Warriors’ four All-Stars on the floor, and the Dubs promptly ripped off eight-straight points to rebuild their cushion. “I went to it early in the third because I felt we needed some juice,” Mike Brown said following the game of the decision to go with that lineup at that point. “Whether we’re making buckets or not, that group is going to bring us juice because they’re going to push the ball with their quickness. And everybody can make plays in that group.” The ‘juice’ lineup has been a mismatch thus far, and you can fully expect Brown to go to it at critical junctures throughout the remainder of the series.

An additional glance at those graphics above reveals that on average, the Jazz have been using 2.2 more seconds per offensive possession compared to the Warriors so far in the series. Playing at a slower pace is nothing new to Utah, but it inevitably means taking more shots in late shot clock situations, which they did not have a lot of success with in Game 2.

Ramping up the pace is unlikely to result in an advantage for the Jazz, so if they’re going to continue to use more clock, they’ll likely need to convert those late clock situations at a higher rate if they hope to regain a foothold in the series.