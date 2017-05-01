Dubs Deep Dives

Previewing the Western Conference Semifinal between the Warriors and Jazz with the help of MOCAP Analytics.

It took awhile to find out who the Warriors would play in the Western Conference Semifinals after sweeping the Trail Blazers in the first round, but after the Utah Jazz ultimately dispatched the Clippers in seven games, the second round matchup is finally set. While the series ahead pits two of the stingiest defensive teams in the entire Association, the Warriors (second in defensive rating) and Jazz (third in defensive rating) couldn’t be more different on offense—more to come on this.

Looking back, the Warriors took two of three regular season contests between the division winners. The first and third games were littered with injury; Utah was missing four starters in the first game (which the Warriors won 106-99), and Golden State rested multiple starters in the final matchup (which Utah won 105-99) having already locked up the top overall seed going into the playoffs. Utah has dealt with more than their fair share of injuries all season long – Derrick Favors missed all three games between the two teams, while Alec Burks, Rodney Hood, George Hill and Gordon Hayward each only appeared in one – but, they’re healthy coming into this series (Favors is questionable for Game 1).

As such, the second regular season matchup between the Warriors and Jazz on December 20th in which both teams were relatively close to full strength offers perhaps the most realistic data from which to draw from. Unfortunately for the Jazz, however, Golden State dealt Utah their worst loss of the season that night – a 104-74 blowout that was a rout by halftime.

In that second regular season encounter, Utah’s poor shot taking and even worse shot making led to their low scoring output. The Jazz scored only 33 points on 12 made field goals in the first half, the lowest totals in any half by a Warriors’ opponent this season. They scored 15 fewer points in that game than would be expected if they were to take the exact same shots again. On the other side, it was business as usual for the Warriors with average shot taking and average shot making in their victory. Stephen Curry single-handedly matched the scoring output of Utah’s entire starting lineup:

Meanwhile, Gordon Hayward struggled to put the ball in the basket that night. In his lowest scoring output of the season, Hayward – Utah’s lone All-Star – totaled only six points on 10 shot attempts in 27 minutes, bottled up by Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant (the two most frequent halfcourt defenders). Thompson, one of the league’s premiere perimeter defenders, has consistently locked up the Jazz’ leading scorer, ranking among the top three toughest defensive matchups in the league for Hayward over the last two seasons (based on player and team efficiency in halfcourt possessions). If Thompson continues to make life hard for Hayward, Utah is going to have to find scoring elsewhere.

With Thompson and Durant limiting Hayward in that second matchup, veteran Joe Johnson was the Jazz’ leading scorer. Johnson is likely to be one of the guys Utah turns to for supplemental scoring in the series ahead, and he’s been on a tear ever since the playoffs started, providing some clutch performances in the process. Johnson delivered the game-winner to steal Game 1 against the Clippers, and then came through with a dominating performance in Game 4 to even the series.

As shown in the graphic above, Johnson created several scoring opportunities off paint drives to his right. Johnson clearly favors going to his right, as 64 percent of his paint drives in the regular season were to that side. Moving forward, Golden State may consider forcing ‘Iso Joe’ to his left.

The Warriors and Jazz are quite similar in that they’re both tremendous defensive teams with two leading candidates for Defensive Player of the Year in Draymond Green and Rudy Gobert as their respective anchors. On the opposite end of the floor, however, they are fundamentally different.

Golden State led the NBA in scoring average and operated at the fourth-fastest pace in the league during the regular season. The Jazz averaged 15.2 fewer points per game than the Warriors, and yet were still able to post the fifth-best net rating in the league, thanks in large part to their ability to dictate the tempo; no team played at a slower pace than the Jazz during the regular season.

To contrast the teams, the average Warriors possession during the regular season (where a new possession is counted following an offensive rebound) lasted only 10.4 seconds (second-shortest in the NBA) while the Jazz averaged 12.7 seconds per offensive possession (second-longest in the NBA). Against an elite defensive team like Utah, Golden State must find ways to score in the open court. On the flip side, one would expect the Jazz will look to shorten the game by going deep into the shot clock – something we’ll look at throughout the series.

After a regular season series where both teams were beat up, NBA fans can look forward to a Western Conference Semifinal where the teams are at or near full strength. Pace of play, along with the Warriors’ ability to limit Utah’s primary options and the Jazz’ success in finding supplementary scoring are three factors that could go a long way towards determining a series victor, who will find themselves halfway to the ultimate goal of an NBA Championship.