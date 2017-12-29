Walmart Community Playmaker: Arthur Weil

Community Playmaker: Arthur Weil

Holocaust Survivor and Volunteer

Walmart Community Playmakers



Arthur is a 92 year-old Holocaust Survivor who enjoys spending time in the community and volunteering his time to share his knowledge and experiences of the Holocaust with students of all ages. He most recently went back to Israel to meet with other Holocaust survivors at a Holocaust Survivor reunion. In his free time, he enjoys watching Warriors games on TV. He is an avid theater and opera fan, attending live performances sometimes twice a week.