Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry Named to 2017-18 All-NBA Team

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant and guard Stephen Curry have been named to the 2017-18 All-NBA Team, with Durant earning First Team honors and Curry garnering Third Team accolades, the NBA announced today. It represents the fourth-straight season the Warriors have had multiple players on the All-NBA team and 11th time overall.

Durant and Curry helped the Warriors become the fifth franchise in NBA history to win 58 games (58-24, .707) in four-straight seasons, joining the 76ers, Bucks, Celtics and Lakers. Golden State claimed the Pacific Division title for the fourth-straight season, a first in franchise history.

Durant earned his eighth career All-NBA selection, compiling averages of 26.4 points (6th in NBA), 6.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, a career-high 1.75 blocks (5th) and 34.2 minutes in 68 games (all starts). The forward, who has been named to the All-NBA First Team six times, become the 44th player in NBA history, and second-youngest (LeBron James), to score 20,000 career points on Jan. 10 versus the L.A. Clippers.

Curry earned his fifth career All-NBA honor after averaging 26.4 points per game (6th in the NBA) to go with 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.57 steals (7th) in 32.0 minutes over 51 games (all starts). Curry is the first Warrior to be named to five-straight All-NBA teams since Wilt Chamberlain from 1959-60 to 1963-64. He was named Western Conference Player of the Month in January, marking his seventh career monthly award, the most in franchise history.

The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.

2017-18 NBA ALL-NBA FIRST TEAM

Position Player, Team Points Guard James Harden, Houston 500 Forward LeBron James, Cleveland 500 Center/Forward Anthony Davis, New Orleans 492 Guard Damian Lillard, Portland 432 Forward Kevin Durant, Golden State 426

2017-18 NBA ALL-NBA SECOND TEAM

Position Player, Team Points Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 354 Guard Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City 322 Center Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 294 Forward/Center LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio 236 Guard DeMar DeRozan, Toronto 165

2017-18 NBA ALL-NBA THIRD TEAM

Position Player, Team Points Guard Stephen Curry, Golden State 164 Guard Victor Oladipo, Indiana 105 Center/Forward Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 99 Forward/Guard Jimmy Butler, Minnesota 81 Forward Paul George, Oklahoma City 54

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (First Team votes in parentheses): Chris Paul (Houston), 54; Rudy Gobert (Utah), 51; Kyrie Irving (Boston), 42; Ben Simmons (Philadelphia), 36; Al Horford (Boston), 32; Nikola Jokic (Denver), 28; Andre Drummond (Detroit), 7; Clint Capela (Houston), 6; Draymond Green (Golden State), 6; Kyle Lowry (Toronto), 3; Steven Adams (Oklahoma City), 2; Donovan Mitchell (Utah), 2; Klay Thompson (Golden State), 2; Trevor Ariza (Houston), 1; DeMarcus Cousins (New Orleans), 1; Dwight Howard (Charlotte), 1; Kevin Love (Cleveland), 1; Kristaps Porzingis (New York), 1.