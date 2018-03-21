Santa Cruz Weekly Write-Up: Finishing Strong

Santa Cruz Warriors broadcaster Kevin Danna provides an update on what's going on with the Sea Dubs.

Sea Dubs' Season Coming To An End

Unfortunately, there will be no postseason for the 23-24 Santa Cruz Warriors, so games against the Iowa Wolves and Reno Bighorns on Friday and Saturday will be the end of the road. The G League touts itself as one of the most scouted leagues in the world, so aside from pride, this week is a final chance for Sea Dubs to impress head coach Aaron Miles and any other exec who watches.

"At the end of the day, no matter at the beginning of the season or end of the season, you're auditioning. Whether that's for a Summer League roster, mini-camp invite, to come back to a G League team, for a training camp, for a team overseas, it's always an audition for how you carry yourself," Miles said before Sunday's 138-126 win over Northern Arizona. "Especially in this situation where end of the season, and some people are going to ask ‘how were they toward the end of the season? How did they finish up?' And I think you should always just finish up as strongly as possible."

From a team standpoint, the Warriors can still finish with a winning record, which would mark the fifth time in six seasons of existence that Santa Cruz would boast a winning record.

2. Jabari Brown Looking Like His Old Self

Last year's end-of-season signing that helped spark Santa Cruz into the playoffs is back at it again. While Brown got off to a slow start (for his standards), he has taken it to another level since returning from a hip injury that sidelined him for three games. The Oregon Duck-turned-Missouri Tiger went for 29 in Thursday's loss to Rio Grande Valley before exploding for 40 in the Sunday night win over Northern Arizona. If you haven't had a chance to watch Jabari Brown play, you're missing out. The phrase color commentator (and Warriors Outsiders co-host) Drew Shiller and I use when describing Jabari is "bona fide bucket-getter." He is a professional scorer through and through, and when he's on, there's no stopping Jabari at the G League level. I still find it unfathomable that the Los Angeles Lakers made him the last cut for the 2015-16 season instead of, well, somebody else on that roster.

3. Kevin Young Can Play

In two games since joining the Santa Cruz Warriors, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound Kevin Young out of Kansas has averaged 12 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in about 26 minutes per outing. This guy is a bundle of energy, probably best personified in a play in which he missed a layup but hustled back on defense to poke the ball away from behind to force a turnover and give the Sea Dubs another possession.

But perhaps the most impressive thing Kevin has done in a Santa Cruz uniform is the 15 points and eight rebounds he registered Thursday at RGV...literally 30 minutes after meeting his teammates for the first time. Check this out – Young, who was playing in the newly-formed North American Premier Basketball League (NAPBL, which actually features a lot of good players – Jamario Moon and Smush Parker probably headline the list, while former Sea Dubs Mac Koshwal and Edwin Ubiles also get busy there), played a game in Rochester, New York, on Wednesday night as a member of the Kansas City Tornados. He then took THREE flights to get to the Rio Grande Valley Thursday and join the Sea Dubs – Rochester to Chicago, Chicago to Houston, Houston to McAllen. He then had to take a physical and get bloodwork done, which took a couple of hours, and got to the arena about 30 minutes before tip-off against RGV. And then to go out and put up 15 and eight in 21 minutes and 39 seconds? Bravo.

For a guy who is 27 years old, Kevin Young is leaps and bounds better than his resume suggests. There's nothing wrong with playing in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada (he's of Puerto Rican descent, so he probably gets a nice bump as being a non-import in that league), but those are the only places he has played outside of the States. He played for Maine in the G League two seasons ago and didn't average more than two points and two rebounds before getting waived, and he was just playing in the NAPBL. How has this guy not played at least in a mid-level European league or gotten a Summer League sniff?

"The reason why I wanted Kevin so bad was because what I've seen him do at Kansas – the time I spent with him, the type of person he was, his character, his work ethic and his ability. I'm glad he has slipped through. And some people don't appreciate his value, what he brings. I know what he is; I know what he's done," Miles said about Young. "I was glad when we were able to acquire him... I wanted our management to see him up close and to see what I already know in the hopes that come next year that if he decides to come [back to the G League], we have his rights."

4. Chattin' With Chievous

I had a chance to catch up with the second-newest acquisition for Santa Cruz – 6'6" guard Quinton Chievous, who has been described as a poor man's Draymond Green by his college coach at Hampton. Over the course of 12 minutes, we talk about his experience in Santa Cruz so far, playing and living in Finland, playing alongside teammates at Tennessee (his first college – he graduated in three years and transferred to Hampton) that have played in the G League, his relationship with Supreme Bey – the artist formerly known as Chris Douglas-Roberts, and more. You can listen to the interview here.

5. Let's Protest

Before its regularly-scheduled game Friday night against Iowa, the Sea Dubs and Iowa Wolves will finish up the final 17.5 seconds of a game played on January 19 that initially went down as an Iowa victory before Santa Cruz's protest of the game was granted by the G League because the Sea Dubs were incorrectly assessed a technical foul with 17.5 seconds left on a reset timeout call. So we'll play it from the point of that incorrectly-assessed technical foul, and the score will be 111-111 with 17.5 seconds remaining.

For those of you that'll be down there at Kaiser Permanente Arena, this is how it'll go down – at 7:02 p.m. PT, Santa Cruz and Iowa will finish up the final 17.5 seconds of the Jan. 19 game. Once that game goes final, five minutes will go on the clock for a break between games, and then we'll play the originally-scheduled game. Obviously, with the game tied at 111, there's a decent chance the protested game goes to overtime. OT periods are two minutes long in the G League.

6. 'Atta Way, Quinn!

In his last three games with Golden State, Quinn Cook is averaging 24.3 points on 60 percent shooting, 4.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals. His 28 points against Phoenix on Saturday set the NBA record for most points scored by a player on a two-way contract, surpassing the 26 Mike James put up while he was on a two-way deal with Phoenix earlier in the season. Nobody in Santa Cruz was surprised by that performance, and a big smile came across Aaron Miles' face when he was asked about Quinn's play with the Big League Dubs.

"Unfortunately, you hate that it happens like this, but this is how it works – a couple of people get injured, go down; it gives you an opportunity. You have to be prepared for that opportunity. So the situation just played in his favor," Miles said. "Now where he was playing a role of ‘I have to try not to make a mistake, try not to make a mistake.' Not that the coaches are telling him that, but in your mind as a player, that's what you're thinking. Now you just go out there and play free."

"I've always told him he has the ability to score. He can shoot the basketball – he's 50-40-90 down here, so he has that ability. Now he's put in a situation where he can showcase it more," Miles continued. "Hopefully now moving forward he can keep that same confidence – he's not going to average 26 points when Steph and Klay come back, but seeing the ball going through the basket and him gaining that confidence, and his teammates are now seeing what we already see down here. ‘Oh, maybe let him go make some plays.'"

7. My Proposal For The G League Playoffs

Since I'm assuming this is my last Santa Cruz Weekly Write-Up of the 2017-18 season, I want to leave you all with an idea. The G League playoffs have reverted back to a winner-take-all format, where each round is a one-game series leading up to the best-of-three finals (the G League has gone back and forth between best-of-three series and tournament-style, win-or-go-home rounds since the league's formation in 2001-02).

If we are going to continue to have a win-or-go-home format, I suggest having a tournament held at one site over the course of six days. You can still separate by conference, where one side of the bracket is the Western Conference and the other side is the East. I would have this tournament the week the NCAA Final Four finishes – the NCAA men's tournament has its final on a Monday night, so start the G League tournament the next night. Whether it's a 12 or 16-team tournament (I imagine the G League playoffs will expand from 12 to 16 once there are 30 G League teams), it will be four rounds either way, so have the first round on Tuesday, second round/quarterfinals on Wednesday, third round/semifinals on Friday and finals on Sunday. Put it in Las Vegas, a place that has a long-standing tradition of putting on NBA-certified and USA Basketball events. You can have your pick of the litter with respect to venues – UNLV, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, Orleans or T-Mobile are the five that immediately come to mind. One of those venues has to have some availability.

People would come to this thing, especially if the G League starts getting McDonald's All-Americans straight out of high school. Heck, the NBA has set out a plan for legalized sports gambling in America. If we're in Vegas and the NBA is able to get that one percent it has asked for, put lines on the games and let fans bet on them – just another source of revenue for The Association and another reason for people visiting Sin City to come watch the G League tournament.

At the very least, it would be a made-for-TV event that would fill the gap between the NCAA tournament and the NBA Playoffs. Split the TV rights between NBA TV and ESPNU (and give yours truly the satellite radio call on SiriusXM NBA Radio for the whole tournament, wink wink).

I've brought this up to a couple of people around the league, and I know I'm not the only one who likes this idea. I'm sure coaches won't be a fan of having a 50-game season come down to winner-take-all rounds, but here's the reality – the purpose of the G League isn't to win a G League title, it's to develop players, coaches and officials, so the "sanctity" of the G League playoffs shouldn't be a top priority. This is a league for experimentation, so let's experiment.